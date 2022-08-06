MLB: Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. robs homer with stunning in-air left-handed catch

Atlanta Braves All Star Ronald Acuna Jr. is known for his prowess in the outfield and again reminded fans of it in Friday night’s action against the New York Mets.

Acuna’s Braves were able to secure an emphatic 9-6 win to avenge Thursday’s defeat in New York.

Acuna Jr. produced a sensational jump and a left-handed flyout to rob a homer in the first inning.

Atlanta got a huge lead early after pulling Mets-pitcher Taijuan Walker out of the margins in the second inning.

Atlanta Braves rightfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. robbed a homer on Friday with a sensational catch

Atlanta scored four runs in both first innings thanks to an RBI double by Matt Olsen and a three-run homerun off the bat by Eddie Rosario.

The Braves continued the offensive charge to open the second inning by driving four more runs home before sending Walker into an early shower.

New York was going to try to make a comeback by driving on a four-run rally in the fifth inning, but that wouldn’t be enough to clear the deficit.

Matt Olson (28) celebrates with teammates after three-run homerun

Acuna is no stranger to getting excellent catches like this one he made against the Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta now sits on a record of 64-43. They are still 3.5 games behind the Mets, who lead the NL East with a record of 67-39.

The teams will play a double header on Saturday and face each other again on Sunday to close out the series.

Braves-pitcher Ian Anderson was credited with the win for Friday-evening.