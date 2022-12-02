Home Miracle in Doha: Japan rejoices in astonishing World Cup progress
Categories: News

Miracle in Doha: Japan rejoices in astonishing World Cup progress

Elation in Japan as team stuns Spain and captains a tough group of football powerhouses.

Japan burst into cheers and tears after the national team’s 2-1 victory over Spain, with crowds screaming with joy in the cold before dawn, packing a public viewing area as they stunned another global football power at the World Cup.

Japan, who had also shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, finished top of Group E to reach the last 16, a stage in which they faltered three times before.

They play against Croatia, number two of 2018, for a place in the quarter-finals.

“Doha rejoices again!” a newspaper headlined the online edition, evoking memories of what the media dubbed the “miracle in Doha” after Japan’s victory over the Germans.

Fans chanting “Nippon” poured into Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya Crossing before dawn, jumping up and down and chanting “Fight, fight, fight!” as police struggled to control the crowd.

Fans at the Khalifa International Stadium [AP Photo]

“I never thought that Japan would reach first place in the group. Thanks Jaap! I love you!” said 19-year-old Yusei Sato, wearing Japan’s Samurai Blue national team jersey.

Takuya Kudo, 23, was in tears when he saw Japan win.

Related Post
  1. ‘Sale of the century’: The $1 deal and the mayor who knew nothing

    The fact that Asfour is an acquaintance of Wehbe, a friend of Wally's brother Rehme,…

  2. The US guide to World Cup 2022 in Qatar

    Washington D.C. - The world's biggest soccer event has officially kicked off and World Cup…

  3. The horror!

    With all the discussion around the word of the year (C8), Ron Wessel of Mount…

“I’m just so happy,” he said. “Honestly, I never thought Japan would do so well. I am just very happy.”

Fans lingering in Shibuya gave high-fives to fuzzy commuters on their way to work from one of Tokyo’s busiest stations.

“I thought this game would be a bit difficult,” said 36-year-old Munehiro Hashimoto, wearing a Japanese shirt, with blue and silver tinsel around his shoulders.

He had spared no expense with his outfit, donning a makeshift blue samurai helmet with the inscription “must win” and “samurai spirit” on either side.

“It started at 4am (in Japan), so I watched it at home. Then they won, so I hurried over here. We did it!”

Social media exploded with joy, with some fans posting manga-style drawings of a cheering player in a team uniform.

Another posted a cartoon of three dragons draped in national flags. The Japanese dragon roared while the Spanish dragon looked at Germany, who looked confused.

The sense of triumph rose even to Japan’s normally stable political heights, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida telling reporters the victory was “historic” and Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu and Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima calling to congratulate him .

The Japanese Ritsu Doan celebrates his first goal with Kaoru Mitoma [Dylan Martinez/Reuters[
Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: american footballAsia-PacificCupDohaJapanMiddle EastmiraclenewsprogressQatarQatar World Cup 2022revelssportstunningWorld
6 hours ago

Recent Posts

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

5 mins ago

Rudiger insists Germany are too ‘nice’ after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

'This something nasty, we miss that': Antonio Rüdiger insists Germany are too 'nice' and have…

7 mins ago

Numerous Ukrainian embassies are given ‘bloody packs’ containing ANIMAL EYES.

Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…

15 mins ago

Apple’s upcoming xrOS may be the start of a whole new ecosystem of devices

With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…

17 mins ago

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

17 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

26 mins ago