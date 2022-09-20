Milne, Allen and Bracewell included in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad

Fast bowler Adam Milne has been included in New Zealand’s squad for the T20 World Cup after missing recent tournaments with an Achilles problem.

Milne was part of last year’s tournament in the UAE after being called up as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson. In a career interrupted by injuries, he has taken 32 wickets at 26.68 in 31 T20Is. He forms the frontline pace options along with Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Also included in the 15-man squad are Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell, who will be making their first World Cup appearance. Devon Conway will be the frontline wicketkeeper while Mark Chapman and Ish Sodhi retain their places.

Allen, the hard-hitting opening batsman, has made a promising start to his international career and already has a T20I hundred – 101 off 56 balls against Scotland – while striking at 169.54 from his 13 matches.

Kyle Jamieson was not considered for selection as he continues his recovery from the back injury he suffered in England.

Martin Guptill becomes the first New Zealander to feature in seven men’s T20 World Cups.

“It’s great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event where we played some really good cricket but couldn’t quite get over the line at the end,” said head coach Gary Stead. “With the core of that team retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should head into the tournament with plenty of optimism.”

The same team will play the T20 tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh, which will be held early next month in Christchurch.

“Along with the all-important playing time, these matches will be a good chance to refine our combinations and game plans ahead of our departure for Australia,” Stead said.

New Zealand open their T20 World Cup campaign against hosts Australia at the SCG on October 22.