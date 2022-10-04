Mexican soap opera star and Netflix actor found guilty for 2019 Miami manslaughter

Hernández Sr. died at a local hospital on April 4, 2019, after his family allowed doctors to take him off a ventilator

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in Miami on Tuesday; he could face up to 15 years in prison

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in Miami on Tuesday for the death of a 63-year-old Cuban man who died after Lyle punched him during an argument in 2019.

Lyle, who has appeared in several Mexican soap operas and the Netflix series Yankee, faces up to 15 years in prison. No date has been set for sentencing.

The 35-year-old’s incident was sparked by an argument in the middle of a Miami street on March 31, 2019, after the car Lyle was traveling in allegedly cut off Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr.’s vehicle on a freeway.

“Today’s jury verdict finding Pablo Lyle guilty of killing 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández shows the outrageous devastation of road rage incidents,” Florida Attorney General Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple road rage, a situation we see all too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” she said.

Mexican soap opera star Pablo Lyle speaks with his attorney on Sept. 23, the first day of his manslaughter trial in the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr. in 2019, who died after Lyle punched him during a violent incident. A jury in Miami found Lyle guilty Tuesday. He faces up to 15 years in prison

Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr. (pictured) suffered a fractured skull and internal bleeding following the March 31, 2019 accident with Mexican actor Pablo Lyle and died four days later

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle (center) targets Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr. (right) during a traffic incident moments after Hernández Sr. had attempted to open the door of the vehicle Lyle entered with his wife and two children to the airport on March 31, 2019

The jury took over four hours to reach its verdict a day after Lyle decided not to take the stand and his attorney Phillip Reizenstein rested.

Reizenstein showed the jury a photo of Lyle, his wife and three children and told them the case was ‘about fear’.

But Assistant State’s Attorney Gabriela Alfaro countered that the case was about the rage that Lyle displayed.

“The punch that Mr. Lyle did actually caused the victim to fall back to strike his head and open his skull, and ultimately those injuries caused his death,” Alfaro said.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who starred in the Netflix series Yankee, participates in a pretrial motion on the first day of jury selection at a Miami court on Sept. 20. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Cuban citizen Juan Ricardo Hernández Sr.

Mexican soap opera star Pablo Lyle always insisted he acted in self-defense because he feared the 63-year-old Cuban man would attack him with a gun

Lyle initially remained in the vehicle with his wife (pictured left) and two children, who were on their way to the airport, when the vehicle began moving on its own at the intersection. His brother-in-law ran back to put it in park and avoid what could have been a tragic accident. Lyle then left the passenger seat and ran toward Hernández Sr. and punched him in the face

Surveillance video footage taken at the time of the incident shows Hernández Sr. exiting his car at a red light and approaching the window of Lyle’s vehicle, which was driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, to argue why he had been cut off.

It appeared that Hernández Sr. had to open the driver’s door when Delfino got out of his car and argued with Hernández Sr.

Lyle remained in the vehicle with his wife and two children, who were on their way to the airport, when the vehicle began moving on its own at the intersection.

Delfino raced back to put it in park and avoid what could have been a tragic accident.

Lyle then left the passenger seat and ran toward Hernández Sr. and punched him in the face.

Hernández Sr. was left lying on the floor alone as Lyle and his family drove away.

A few hours later, the actor was detained at Miami International Airport, where he was waiting to leave for Mexico.

Hernández Sr. suffered brain damage caused by the trauma and died on April 4 after family members ordered doctors to turn off his life support.

Lyle always claimed he acted in self-defense because he feared the Cuban would attack him with a gun.