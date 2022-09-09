Married At First Sight’s Jessika Power saddened by the Queen’s death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jessika Power felt the loss of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

The former Married At First Sight, who has lived in the UK for the past year, says her boyfriend, British podcaster Connor Thompson, woke her up in the early morning hours to report the sad news.

“Connor woke up at 4am and told me the news,” Jessika, 30, said in a series of videos on Instagram Stories.

Jessika Power (pictured) felt the loss of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday

“And I was just really sad. I don’t know, maybe because I’ve been living in the UK for a year now,” she continued.

“But you can see how much everyone really loves the Queen. So it’s pretty sad. Connor is actually a little upset too.”

Jessika, who now lives in Manchester with Connor with their dog Sushi, moved to the UK for love after the couple clicked online.

The former Married At First Sight, who has lived in the UK for the past year, says her boyfriend, British podcaster Connor Thompson (left), woke her up in the early morning hours to tell the sad news

“Connor woke up at 4am and told me the news,” Jessika, 30, said in a series of videos on Instagram Stories. “And I was just really sad. I don’t know, maybe because I’ve been living in the UK for a year now,” she continued

Jessika first rose to fame in season six of Married At First Sight Australia after cheating on her husband Mick Gould with their co-star Dan Webb.

Her Majesty died ‘peacefully’ at the age of 96 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, while Buckingham Palace issued a statement from King Charles III on Friday AEST at 4:04 a.m.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“But you can see how much everyone really loves the Queen. So it’s pretty sad. Connor is actually a little upset too,” she said

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Flags will fly at half-mast over Australia on Friday as the country waits to hear how the official mourning process will unfold.