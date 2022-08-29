Manchester man hopes to reinstall DIY road barricade outside his house to stop parents parking there

<!–

A man who had his homemade parking barricade removed by the council last month said he plans to put in a new one, decorated with handmade garden gnomes.

Derek Woodacre, 65, has been battling parents at St. John’s Primary School in Mosley Common for years over the fact that they parked in his road before school.

He said the damage caused by parents driving on the road would cost residents ‘thousands’ to repair as the road is not approved, meaning it is not maintained by the Highways Authority.

Mr Woodacre therefore took it upon himself to build an elaborate blockade of planters and other objects to prevent parents from parking on the street.

But after more than two years of receiving complaints that the barriers were blocking emergency services and trucks access to Commonside Road, the Wigan Council finally removed the structure on July 19.

The 65-year-old said he now has people from all over Greater Manchester and beyond visiting him to talk about the spat.

“People drive past Manchester and come up to me and burst out laughing,” he said.

“They hear in tears what I have planned for the future. The area has gone mad.’

Mr. Woodacre, an avid gnome maker, hopes he can reconstruct and embellish the blockade with the handcrafted statues.

He also said he plans to make the pit in ‘Lake Gnomo’, as a tribute to one of his favorite locations in the world, Lake Como in Italy. It becomes an extension of what he calls “Gnome Man’s Land” in his front yards.

Neighbors will hope Mr Woodacre will not achieve his goal of rebuilding the decommissioned structure, after complaining that his antics had led to “sleepless nights.”

They called him “contrary” and “stressful” but Mr Woodacre believes few neighbors are against him and claims he “just doesn’t care about their opinions anymore”.

Ruby Howard, who has lived on Commonside Road all her life, told the Manchester Evening News that Mr Woodacre’s construction “looked awful” and had caused an argument with the parents.

She said, “When he was told to remove the slab, he began to dig even more in the pit. It’s been stressful, people on the streets have sleepless nights.

“At first he was fine and wanted to help with the road, I think he got a little too passionate. He fired everyone and wanted to do his own thing.’

Another neighbor said Mr Woodacre had even put gas canisters on the road to prevent parents from driving over to drop off their children.

“He wants the attention. He made the hole bigger. He is known in the area. He said he’s going to antagonize the whole street,” said the neighbor.

“It’s running out. I’ve never experienced anything like it.’

MailOnline has reached out to the Wigan Council for comment. Environment director Paul Barton said in an earlier statement: “After this matter was reported, we worked with the resident to resolve the situation. The structures were removed on 19 July, with the support of the resident.

“We are grateful to our residents for reporting issues to us and encourage them to do so. Residents can report issues at: wigan.gov.uk/ReportIt.”