Man United left-back Tyrell Malacia plans to use Gary Neville’s praise as fuel to improve his game

In-form left-back Tyrell Malacia is keen to use praise from Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville to help fuel his development at Old Trafford.

Malacia joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord for an initial fee of £12.9m this summer and has since become a key part of Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans.

As Man United were humiliated with early-season defeats to Brighton and Brentford, the full-back was praised for his tenacity off the bench.

Speaking earlier this month, Neville heaped praise on Malacia for the ‘personality, fight and spirit’ he showed after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Malacia, who is currently on international duty with Holland, is keen to use Neville’s recognition as fuel to kick on.

“Those are nice words and I will certainly take them into my development, but we will have to see my performance from match to match,” he said. ESPN.

‘Yes, [the Premier League is] definitely beautiful if you happen to be here. Especially now that I get to play every week.’

His hard work from the bench earned the 23-year-old a starting place during Man United’s 2-1 triumph against Liverpool a week later.

Since the win at Old Trafford, Malacia has been a fixture at left-back for Ten Hag, with the Red Devils winning against Southampton, Leicester and league leaders Arsenal ahead of former first-team player Luke Shaw.

The Dutchman said: ‘Those are nice words and I will definitely take them into my development’

Asked whether Liverpool was the turning point, the 23-year-old replied: ‘I think so. Of course, we didn’t start the first two games well.

‘The training week after that you see that you are going to start in the starting eleven and you are going to start against Liverpool. What more do you want?

‘The intensity is a little higher. Every week is a final. It’s a big difference, but I focus on my own game.’