Man, 46, arrested in Kent over murder of girlfriend in Peru claims ‘self defence’

A man arrested in the UK after his girlfriend’s body was found in a shallow grave in Peru claims he killed her in self-defense, police in the South American country have said.

Jorge Alfredo Minaya Garay, 46, was detained by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate in connection with Monday’s horrific find at his grandmother’s home in the Carabayllo district, just under an hour’s drive north of the capital, Lima. .

Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy, 36, went missing in late September during a vacation the couple had enjoyed in her partner’s home country.

Peruvian police have confirmed that the mother-of-one, who lived in London with her self-proclaimed killer, was strangled to death after removing her body from the blue plastic sheeting she was wrapped in and receiving the results of an autopsy.

Minaya Garay was reportedly arrested after confessing to Karla’s US-based brother Erick that he killed her during an emotional phone call and told police what he had done.

Despite postmortem results indicating that Karla was strangled, a Peruvian police chief confirmed today that the murder suspect claimed his girlfriend had died while trying to defend himself during a violent altercation.

Karla, who is believed to have an eight-year-old daughter, had traveled to Peru to be with her partner Jorge Alfredo Minaya Garay (pictured together in Peru), 46, where she visited tourist hotspots such as Machu Picchu.

Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy, a Honduran-Spanish national living in London, was murdered during a romantic getaway to Peru

Glen Garcia Chavez, head of the missing persons unit of the Peruvian National Police, said: “He says they had an intense argument and she was going to injure him with a sharp weapon he described as a knife.

“He claims he defended himself by beating her and she fell unconscious to the ground.”

He also said the researchers are investigating the possibility that Karla’s body was moved to where she was found.

The Peruvian police chief told local media: “It is being looked into as we need to investigate other places they have visited and the possible transfer of the body.

“Those facts need to be confirmed. It is not enough to say, ‘I am the author of the crime.

“It’s something that has to be proven with all kinds of expert and testimony evidence.”

Pictured: Police search a residence in Peru where the remains of Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy were discovered

On Monday, police found human remains in a blue bag after receiving an audio recording of Garay talking on the phone to Erick Zelaya, the victim’s brother.

Police in Peru are also said to be investigating the possibility that Minaya Garay did not act alone and received help in burying his girlfriend’s body.

An audio recording of the murder suspect’s confession to Karla’s brother was played on Panamericana Television’s morning news program “Buenos Dias, Peru.”

Erick Zelaya fights back tears as he begs Minaya Garay over the phone, “Tell me where to find her body, tell me where she is.”

Karla’s friend is heard to answer: ‘I just called the police and said I put him on the land where my grandmother lives.

‘I feel horrible. I’m sorry for everything that happened. I don’t know why it happened. I can’t stand to see anyone.’

Karla and Jorge visited several tourist hotspots in Peru, including Machu Picchu and the capital Lima, and shared photos of their dream trip in a WhatsApp group.

Her last contact with her family was on September 22, when she was in a taxi with her boyfriend.

The Honduran-Spanish national was employed by Pioneer Facility Management and worked on HMRC’s truck fleet in Ebbsfleet.

The company’s CEO, Mary-Hanne Pettit, said in a tribute after learning of her death: “Her heart was so full of love for her daughter and family.

“Karla will be sadly missed and her friends and work family are beside themselves with grief.

“Our love and prayers are with Karla’s family at this very sad time.”

Kent Police confirm that an arrest has been made and said in a statement yesterday/Saturday: ‘Investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman in Peru.

“With the help of the Metropolitan Police Service, a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is still detained in Kent.

“As part of this investigation, agents are working closely with the Peruvian authorities.”

The police spokesman also called on anyone with “any information they think may help” to contact them.