Mail on Sunday’s health editor scoops top prize at ‘Oscars’ of medical journalism

Mail on Sunday Health Editor wins top prize at annual ‘Oscars’ of medical journalism after ‘outstanding examples of health and medical journalism’

  • MoS Barney Calman won Health Editor of the Year at Medical Journalists’ Assoc.
  • He led campaign to let GPs see patients face-to-face again after Covid
  • Rosie Taylor, won prize for MoS investigation into banned co-proxamol
  • dr. Ellie Cannon was ‘highly praised’ in Mental Health Story of the Year

By mail on Sunday Reporter

Published: 23:53, September 24, 2022 | Updated: 23:53, September 24, 2022

The Mail on Sunday’s Health Editor has scored the highest gong at medical journalism’s annual ‘Oscars’.

Barney Calman won the Health Editor of the Year award from the Medical Journalists’ Association, which honors “outstanding examples of health and medical journalism.”

He led this newspaper’s campaign to get GPs to see patients face-to-face again after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Barney Calman (center) has won Health Editor of the Year

Rosie Taylor (center) has won the Freelancer of the Year award

Judges said: “MoS’s health section launched a spirited campaign on the ongoing problem, fully in line with readers’ concerns, with a slew of disturbing stories from them.”

They added that our coverage “showed how to run a popular campaign – with dedication and enthusiasm.”

Other winners included Rosie Taylor, who won Freelancer of the Year for her MoS research into the banned drug co-proxamol.

And our family physician columnist Dr. Ellie Cannon was “highly commended” in the Mental Health Story of the Year category for writing about her experience using antidepressants.

