Lionel Messi is almost barreled over by security before scoring sublime free kick in Argentina win 

To the delight of the crowd, Messi scored a beautiful free kick for his brace

It usually takes several players to take down Lionel Messi and it seems that guards are no different.

After scoring his first of two goals at the Red Bell Arena in Harrison, NJ. on Tuesday night, Messi was approached by a bare-chested fan who asked him to sign.

Though Messi seemed shocked at first, he joined in and started scribbling his autograph before three guards tackled the fan to the ground as more people nearly knocked the superstar over.

Lionel Messi gave a show to the thousands in the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday evening

Messi was unharmed in the incident and scored another more fantastic goal three minutes later after being knocked down by Adrian Mariappa just outside the penalty area.

Messi sent the kick spectacularly through the defensive wall and just past the right arm of an outstretched Andre Blake for his ninth free kick for Argentina.

It wasn’t the first time Messi and a fan met on the New Jersey pitch, as another spectator sprinted onto the pitch in the 65th minute and attempted to snap a photo with his hero.

The Argentinian stood by and watched as the spectator at his feet was muffled as the fan still tried to take a picture with his mobile phone.

Messi was initially shocked as the phone got closer before obliging to draw the fan’s back

Messi’s brace helped Argentina extend their undefeated streak to 35 games in three years when they defeated Jamaica 3-0 in the penultimate warm-up match of the World Cup.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was substituted in the 56th minute and increased his career tally to 90 goals in 164 caps with his 17th multi-goal appearance.

“You have to enjoy Messi,” said Argentina national coach Lionel Scaloni. ‘No matter your country, everyone does that. I’m his coach, but I’d buy a ticket to see him.’

“There are no words to describe what he is,” said Julian Alvarez. “If he plays five, ten minutes or the whole game, he knows how to do great things.”

At 35, Messi will face what will almost certainly be his last World Cup in Qatar in November

Manchester City’s Alvarez put Argentina ahead after Nicolas Tagliafico went off the flank to Martínez, who revolved around Leon Bailey to open up space and centered on 22-year-old Alvarez. He shot past Blake for his second goal in 11 caps.

Towards the 13th consecutive world championship, Argentina is looking to expand on the championships it won in 1978 with Mario Kempes and in 1986 with Diego Maradona. Argentina has one more friendly against the United Arab Emirates on November 16 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

At the World Cup in Qatar, Argentina opens against Saudi Arabia, which tied the United States 0-0 in a friendly match on Tuesday, and then plays against Mexico and Poland.

Argentina has won 25 wins, including one on penalties, and 10 draws since beating Brazil 2-0 in the Copa América on July 2, 2019.