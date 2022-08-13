Lily-Rose Depp shares lingerie snap of herself in HBO’s upcoming show The Idol

<!–

Lily Rose Depp showed off her phenomenal figure in a lacy hot pink lingerie set as she promoted her upcoming HBO series, which will hit the screen in late 2022.

In her role as Jocelyn, a rising pop star seduced by a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult (The Weeknd), the 23-year-old model perfected the art of the hair flip as she sauntered towards the camera in nothing but her underwear.

“Jocelyn @theidol ❤️,” the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis captioned the photo, which also reposted her costar The Weeknd, née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Sexy as ever: Lily Rose Depp showed off her phenomenal figure in a lacy hot pink lingerie set as she promoted her upcoming HBO series, which also stars the late Anne Heche

Her sexy underwear showed off her incredibly skinny physique and a serious amount of underbust.

Created in collaboration with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, the series is also said to have cast the late Anne Heche, whose role is currently unspecified, per Variety.

This time around, it’s unknown if the Emmy Award-winning star, 53, was able to film her part before she passed away on Friday following her fiery car accident at a Los Angeles home last week.

Latest Project: While in character as Jocelyn, a rising pop star seduced by a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult (The Weeknd), the 23-year-old model perfected the art of hair flip as she sauntered towards the camera in nothing but her underwear

The actress was admitted to Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital north of Los Angeles after a horror crash on Aug. 5 and was kept alive on a ventilator so doctors could harvest her organs.

The actress has inhaled a lot of smoke from the fire.

Yesterday her representative said: ‘Anne is currently in extremely critical condition. She has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery.

“She’s in a coma and hasn’t regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Created in collaboration with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, the series is also said to have cast the late Anne Heche, whose role is currently unspecified; seen in March 2022

Before Heche drove her car into a house at 1766 South Walgrove Avenue, Heche first crashed her car into a Los Angeles apartment building around 11 a.m. on Friday morning, fled that scene and continued driving on the same block before crashing into another house. .

Heche first crashed her Mini into a garage block, before driving off, plowing through a hedge and landing completely submerged at Mishele’s house at 1766 South Walgrove Avenue.

Authorities eventually determined that Heche had no alcohol in her body but had been using a lot of cocaine at the time of the accident, police said. TMZ.

Hours before her horrific crash, Heche made her way through a podcast, saying she drank vodka and wine after having “a really bad day.”

Today, her family chose to turn off life support after doctors officially declared the actress brain dead. They kept her alive on a ventilator to determine if her organs were healthy enough for donation.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being held to determine if they are viable,” the statement said.