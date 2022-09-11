Lily James stuns in a blazer dress and thigh high boots at the TIFF premiere for her new film

Lily James radiated chic as she attended the premiere of her new movie What’s Love Got To Do With It? during the Toronto Film Festival.

The actress, 33, wore a double breasted blazer dress for the outing, which was layered over a black shirt with a dramatic tie design.

She paired the piece, which was by designer Victoria Beckham, with a pair of thigh-high suede boots.

The stunner’s blazer had a white button design, while the mesh shirt came high to her neck.

While Lily added a Tyler Ellis velvet clutch to complete the all-black ensemble.

Her ombre locks were swept off her face in a chic bun, while the Mamma Mia actress opted for a glamorous makeup palette with a bronze eyeshadow look.

Adding a touch of glamor to the look, Lily wore diamond earrings with a helix chain on one ear, alongside a glittering chunky ring.

She appeared cheerful for the premiere night, waving and smiling at the spectators as she made her way to the event

Lily fronts the new romantic comedy What’s Love Got To Do With It? alongside lead actor Shazad Latif – with Academy Award winner Emma Thompson also appearing in the film.

The actress plays the character of filmmaker Zoe, who decides to make a documentary about her Muslim neighbor and old friend Kazim (Latif).

Elegant: Also at Saturday’s premiere was the screenwriter Jemima Khan, who stunned in a deep green long-sleeved midi dress with a cut-out chest design

The film tells a story of love, friendship and tradition – the film comes from director Shekhar Kapur and screenwriter Jemima Khan.

And Saturday’s premiere was Jemima, who stunned in a deep green long-sleeved midi dress with a cut-out chest design.

Following the premiere, there was a cocktail party at RBC House – one of the Toronto Film Festival’s most coveted locations.

Pictured: Asim Chaudhry (L), Nitin Sawhney (3rd from L), Naughty Boy (4th from L), (Center LR) Jemima Khan, Lily James, Shekhar Kapur, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Jeff Mirza and guests

The 48th annual film festival kicked off on September 8 and will run for 11 days, with numerous A-list screenings, events and conferences.

And TIFF’s industry conference offers a diverse and innovative perspective on the art of business and film.

Festival CEO Cameron Bailey recently indicated that the full line-up will consist of about 200 feature films and about 40 short films.

On screen: Lead actress Lily plays filmmaker Zoe’s character in the new movie (pictured in What’s Love Got To Do With It)

Exclusive: The group showed up in good spirits for the afterparty, with the RBC house hosting nine exclusive A-list parties during the film festival