Lewis Hamilton looks trendy in a cream trench coat ahead of Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton cut a trendy figure ahead of the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday in Suzuka, Japan.

The driver, 37, donned a cream trench coat which he wore over a matching shirt and trousers while wearing brilliant white trainers.

It comes after Lewis promised fans he would “come back stronger in Japan” after finishing ninth at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

Emerging: Lewis Hamilton cut a trendy figure ahead of the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday in Suzuka, Japan

He framed his face with black sunglasses and posed for selfies and signed autographs for starstruck fans who had patiently waited for his arrival.

The Stevenage native looked like he was walking on a fashion catwalk during his outing, causing onlookers to stare and point at him.

Lewis promised he would “come back stronger in Japan” after his recent defeat at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull star Sergio Perez won the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend. Lewis started third but barely had a smooth race and finished ninth.

Looks good: The driver, 37, donned a cream trench coat which he wore over a matching shirt and trousers while wearing brilliant white trainers

Supporter: He frames his face in black sunglasses and posed for selfies and signed autographs for starstruck fans who had patiently waited for his arrival

Wow! The Stevenage resident looked like he was walking on a fashion catwalk during his outing, leaving onlookers yawning and pointing

“I’m so sorry guys, I’m really screwing up,” he said.

On Sunday, he wrote a long message to his devoted fans on Instagram, promising to make a comeback in Japan.

“To say it has been a weekend of highs and lows is an understatement,” he wrote.

“The car didn’t feel like yesterday and it’s hard to fight for pole one day and end up like that the next. It’s mainly about how you get up again.’

“I always want to thank the team for their hard work and keeping the momentum going. I also want to thank the fans, those who watch at home and those who waited with us in the rain.”

He finished: ‘We will keep our heads down and keep working, keep fighting and come back stronger in Japan.’