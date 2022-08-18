Leona Lewis is seen for the first time since giving birth to daughter Carmel on a sunny stroll in LA

She welcomed her first child, a girl named Carmel Allegra, last month.

And Leona Lewis beamed as she was seen in public for the first time since the birth of her daughter on a sunny walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The singer, 37, looked like a picture of happiness as she pushed her newborn daughter into her pram before stopping at a cafe with her mother Marie.

The X Factor star cut a stylish figure for the outing in a floral jumpsuit, which she paired with a pair of comfy white sneakers.

The stunner wore her dark brown locks high in a bun while accentuating her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

Leona, who shares her newborn with husband Dennis Jauch, 34, lovingly protected her daughter from the blazing weather with an umbrella as she hung her bag of supplies over the handles of the stroller.

Drinks: they stopped for a coffee in a chic café after a walk through a local park

Baby Carmel, who had a tuft of dark hair, was dressed perfectly for the weather in a white romper that Leona later paired with a headscarf.

They were joined by Leona’s mother for a leisurely stroll through a park before stopping to sit on a bench to enjoy the toddler.

The three generations then went to a cafe and enjoyed the heat under large umbrellas on the outdoor patio.

On Tuesday, the Bleeding Love Hitmaker took to her Instagram as she shared snaps of Carmel in partial view while wrapped in a sling.

She also posted a sweet picture of Carmel’s little hand holding her finger.

The new mom shared a third photo of the newborn stretched out in her crib, donning a white baby growth and matching socks.

She captioned the sweet snaps: ‘A month from you, my love’.

When they revealed their baby news earlier this month, Leona and her husband were seen running their hands gently over the newborn in the sweet image.

Leona captioned the photo: ‘And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.’

She also took to her Instagram stories to share a similar photo of her girl next to a white heart emoji.

Carmel looked cute in a pale pink onesie, while Leona wore a white button-up cotton shirt.

The songbird and her husband – who married in 2019 after dating for nearly 10 years – announced via Instagram in March that they were expecting a baby.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” Leona wrote, sharing a first look at her baby bump.

Leona has been active throughout her pregnancy and was often seen running errands in Los Angeles with her beau, who is the co-founder and creative director at No Ceilings Entertainment.

The duo even went out for lunch the day before their baby arrived.

The X Factor winner married Dennis in 2019 in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, after 10 years of dating.

In November 2018, the infamous private Leona revealed she was engaged to her long-term love by sharing a photo of her striking diamond ring while on vacation in San Juan.

A year after she tied the knot, Leona revealed that she wanted and would adopt children because of her mother’s experience growing up in a children’s home.

She told Stella magazine, “I do want kids, but Dennis and I have also talked about adoption.

‘My mother grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child and I would love to adopt it.

“But I’m still figuring things out. If it had been up to my husband, we would have had children yesterday.’

The new parents met in 2010 when Dennis performed as one of her backup singers, and he proposed on their eighth birthday.