Lena Dunham, Joe Alwyn and Andrew Scott at Catherine Called Birdy premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Lena Dunham unveiled her second film of 2022, Catherine Called Birdy, which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The 36-year-old filmmaker and actress was supported by some of the film’s high-profile stars on the red carpet, including Joe Alwyn, 31, and Andrew Scott, 45.

In Lena’s film, which is based on the classic children’s novel of the same name, 18-year-old Bella Ramsey plays the title character, a teenage girl living in 13th-century England.

When her father, Sir Rollo (Scott), is in danger of losing everything thanks to his extreme spending, he tries to marry her off to a rich man, though she leans on a series of playful pranks to avoid marrying someone who she despises.

Joe Alwyn plays Catherine’s beloved uncle, while Billie Piper and Ralph Ineson are among the star cast.

Lena looked regal in a deep purple sleeveless dress with a striking ruffled bodice.

The colorful fabric was draped delicately over her chest and the long skirt reached to the floor.

Her dark brown locks were held back with a jeweled hairpin and her bangs were swept to the side dramatically.

At Lena’s side was her husband Luis Felber, with whom she tied the knot last year.

New adaptation: Bella Ramsey stars in Catherine Called Birdy, a teenage girl in 13th-century England whose father Sir Rollo (Scott) wants to marry her off to a wealthy man to pay off his debts; seen with Alwyn playing her lovable uncle

The British-Peruvian musician wrapped his arm around his love while sporting a dark beard and shaggy hair.

He wore a yellow patterned jacket atop a plain white T-shirt, which he dressed with black trousers and black leather shoes adorned with gold pendants.

Joe and Andrew both donned stylish suits while representing the cast.

Joe was not joined by his longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift on the red carpet, although she did appear at the festival earlier for a talk and screening of her short film All Too Well.

The singer is good friends with Taylor and Joe, and continued to shoot The 5 Burning Segments from IMDb about how the two kindly gave her notes on an early draft of her recent film Sharp Stick, despite being “industry titans in their own way.”

Joe looked smart in a black, double-breasted, pinstripe suit, which he wore with an ultra-thin black lace-up tie and laceless black boots.

Andrew went the other way and opted for a colorful outfit with a baby blue one-breasted suit.

The Fleabag star kept the summery look alive with a seafoam green t-shirt underneath and completed the look with stylish navy blue loafers.

Bella Ramsey, the star of the film, also opted for a suit, although she opted for a mesmerizing black and white tweed suit in a pied-de-cat pattern.

The Game Of Thrones actress sported her dark shoulder-length hair with a center part and raised points, and she looked shaggy in high black boots.

Stand out: Sophia Okonedo, who stars in the film, added a pop of color to the premiere with her gorgeous white tank top and pretty leather skirt in a lavender hue. Isis Hainsworth, who plays Aelis in the film, put on a busty display in a light blue bustier style top with a voluminous white-and-blue tiered skirt

On point: The Scottish actress completed the look with a pair of pointy see-through heels

Coming Soon: Catherine Called Birdy will be released in limited quantities in US theaters September 23, before it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime October 7

Sophia Okonedo, who stars in the film, added a pop of color to the premiere with her gorgeous white tank top and pretty leather skirt in a lavender hue.

The skirt also had a long layer of feathers underneath, and she contrasted it with striking white square-toed mesh heels.

Scottish actress Isis Hainsworth, who plays Aelis in the film, put on a busty show in a light blue bustier style top with a voluminous white-and-blue tiered skirt.

She completed the look with a pair of pointed sheer heels.

Catherine Called Birdy has a limited release in US theaters starting September 23, before it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting October 7.

Accessorized: Lena carried a stylish lavender quilted handbag as she caught up with Andrew and Joe for the screening

Old friends: she hugged her boyfriend Joe lovingly as the Sherlock star let loose with a whistle of sparkling wine

Buddies: The two lead actors both beamed during halftime for the premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre