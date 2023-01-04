Leaf-like device extracts water from air to produce hydrogen fuel

A small round device inspired by a leaf can extract water from the air to produce a clean source of energy, a new study shows.

The ‘transparent porous conductive substrate’ (TPCS) is a small circle of compressed fiberglass covered with a thin film that absorbs light.

When exposed to sunlight, the device pulls water from the air and produces hydrogen gas, which could potentially be used as fuel.

The hydrogen gas could be extracted and stored in large facilities and used when needed, such as to power cars or heat homes, researchers say.

Researchers have created ‘new gaseous diffusion electrodes’ that can convert gaseous water vapor from the air into hydrogen fuel

Hydrogen: a clean energy source Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, only produces water. Hydrogen can be produced from various domestic resources, such as natural gas, nuclear power, biomass and renewable energy such as solar and wind. These properties make it an attractive fuel option for transportation and power generation applications. There are already cars that run on hydrogen fuel cells. It is also a lightweight fuel option for road, air and sea transport. Source: energy.gov

The research was carried out by chemical engineers from Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland.

“To achieve a sustainable society, we need ways to store renewable energy as chemicals that can be used as fuels and raw materials in industry,” said study co-author Professor Kevin Sivula of EPFL.

‘Solar energy is the most common form of renewable energy and we aim to develop economically competitive ways to produce solar fuels.

The team was inspired by “how a leaf works,” namely photosynthesis – the process by which plants use sunlight, water and carbon dioxide to create oxygen and energy in the form of sugar.

Scientists have already performed “artificial photosynthesis” by generating hydrogen fuel using sunlight and liquid water using a device called a photoelectrochemical (PEC) cell.

But Professor Sivula wanted to show that the PEC technology could be adapted to harvest water vapor from the air, rather than from liquid water, which could lead to more use cases, such as in humid environments.

To make their TPCS, they started with a type of glass wool, an insulation material made from fiberglass that has a similar texture to textile wool.

The glass wool was processed in a commercial kitchen mixer and compressed into round felt ‘wafers’ by fusing the fibers together at a high temperature.

Then each wafer was coated with a transparent thin layer of tin oxide, an inorganic compound known for its excellent conductivity.

They made sure the coating was porous to increase surface area and maximize contact with water in the air.

Pictured is the ‘transparent porous conductive substrate’ (TPCS) with and without the coating that absorbs light

EPFL’s Professor Kevin Sivula is pictured with the small chamber and one of his ‘transparent porous conductive substrates’

What are PEC Cells? Photoelectrochemical cells (PECs) are devices that use light to stimulate a light-sensitive material, such as a semiconductor, immersed in a liquid solution to cause a chemical reaction. PEC cells offer a promising method for hydrogen production, powered directly by solar energy. The discovery that PECs can convert solar energy into usable fuels or electricity dates back to the early 1970s.

The wafer was then recoated with a chemical compound called copper(i) thiocyanate, a sunlight-absorbing semiconductor material.

This second thin coating still lets light through, even though it appears opaque.

“The semiconductor absorbs the light, making it appear dark,” Professor Sivula told MailOnline.

‘It is important that we do not want light absorption by the electrode without the semiconductor coating, because then it cannot absorb very much light.’

The scientists then built a small chamber containing the coated wafer, intended to trap the hydrogen.

Researchers say the system works in humid environments with a lot of water vapor in the surrounding air.

This could make it ideal for installation in high humidity countries such as India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

In remote areas in these countries, large facilities may be able to be used with the system, for example to supply hydrogen to cars.

The scientists also built a small chamber containing the coated wafer, as well as a membrane for separating the produced hydrogen gas for measurements.

Image from the team’s newspaper. C) and D) show scanning electron micrographs of the morphology of the transparent porous conductive substrate

‘A future implementation of this technology would require hydrogen capture,’ says Professor Sivula.

“However, the chamber could be as simple as a plastic bag or cover that would contain the gases produced.”

The team’s study, published today in the journal Advanced materialsmarks ‘only a first phase’ in the roll-out of this technology.

“The overall efficiency of solar energy to hydrogen is still quite low, but our invention of the TPCS now opens the door to further develop this technology,” said Professor Sivula.

MailOnline has reached out to the researchers for more information on the rollout timeline and pricing.

