Lawyer Says He Intends to Give Alex Jones’s Texts to House Jan. 6 Panel

The commission also issued a subpoena for the communications of Timothy D. Enlow, who worked as a bodyguard for Mr. Jones on Jan. 6.

In response, Mr. Jones and Mr. Enlow filed a lawsuit in an effort to block the commission’s subpoenas. Mr Jones finally appeared before the panel in January and went on to say that he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination nearly 100 times.

“I just had a very intense experience when I was questioned by the lawyers of the Jan. 6 committee,” he said at the time. “They were polite, but they were insistent.”

Although Mr. Jones declined to share information with the committee, he said the investigators appeared to have found ways around his lack of cooperation. He said the committee had already received text messages from him.

“They’ve got everything that’s already on my phones and stuff,” he said. “I saw my text messages” with political organizers linked to the January 6 meeting.

According to the Jan. 6 commission, Mr. Jones facilitated a donation from Julie Jenkins Fancelli, the heiress to the Publix Super Markets fortune, to provide what he described as “80 percent” of the funding for the Jan. 6 rally and indicated that White House officials told him he would lead a march to the Capitol, where Mr. Trump would speak.