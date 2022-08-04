Kristin Cavallari says her relationship with Jay Cutler was ‘toxic’

She was married to former football player Jay Cutler from 2013 until they split in April 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

And Kristin Cavallari revealed in the call her daddy podcast that their relationship was “toxic” and that she ignored the “red flags” when she first called off their engagement in July 2011 before reuniting and tied the knot five months later.

The 35-year-old star, who shares three children with Jay, said she was “very unhappy” and in an “unhealthy relationship” and didn’t want her kids to think that was “normal” via Page six.

In 2009, Jay, now 39, had called her publicist to ask if he could fly her to Chicago and take her out; She had passed it on at the time because she was filming The Hills and didn’t want a boyfriend in Chicago.

A year later, in 2010, she got tickets to a Chicago Bears preseason game and was introduced to the athlete, and soon after, the duo began a romance.

They dated for 10 months before he proposed to her in April 2011; they called off their engagement in July, but reunited in December of the same year.

They married on June 8, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee; they announced their split in April 2020 and their divorce was finalized last month after 10 years together.

He played with the Bears from 2009 to 2016 and a year with the Miami Dolphins in 2017; After 11 seasons in the NFL, Jay announced his retirement from the league in 2017.

During the podcast, Kristin talked about calling off their engagement and their split.

‘Actually I called from the engagement’ [for] for the same reason I got divorced, and so I think if there’s anything that can do something about that, you can’t ignore red flags,” she told Call Your Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper.

Add: ‘People don’t change, and you have to trust your gut.’

“I was 23 when I met Jay, I was a baby and at that point in my life, getting married and having children was the next natural step. I had pulled everything out of my system and I don’t regret anything and I’m grateful for our time together,” she said in the podcast, via TooFab.

She continued: ‘I just think, now I’m dating so differently and I see s**ta miles away. And now it’s like “No, I’m not going to take that.” It’s a big turn off instead of being, “Maybe he’ll change, I can fix him.”

Although the star called the relationship “toxic,” she said she wanted to be careful with what she said, considering she has three children with him.

Kristin and Jay are parents to sons Camden, nine, and Jaxon, eight, and daughter Saylor, six.

“Since I have three children with him, I am very careful about what I say. If you and I didn’t have microphones for us, I’d fucking tell you. But that’s their dad and my eldest Googles us now. I just want to be very careful. Even if I don’t say anything, the headlines will say I screwed up somehow. It was poisonous, period, end of story, that’s all I need to say,” Kristin said.

“I hope he finds someone, I really do. I want him to be happy. My children benefit from that. I hope he remarries. I really. The first time I heard it, of course, it stung a little. I really want all my exes to be happy and have a great relationship.”

She called ending their marriage “very scary,” a decision that “took her a few years to pull the trigger.”

“It was just time. Nothing important happened. At the end it was just time.. It’s the scariest thing there is. It’s always the saddest. I mean, there are so many emotions, but it can also be the best.”

Kristin has no regrets and is “thankful” for their time together because of their three children.

During the interview, she also talked about a recent date she had with an actor – though she didn’t reveal who – and how awful it was.

She said he “slammed drinks” and then tried to show off his stunts at a restaurant.

“He slammed drinks like slamming drinks and at one point he told me he was doing his own stunts. We sat at the bar, it’s damn full, he gets up to perform a stunt he had done, accidentally bumps into the waiter. I was like “Please sit down” just for commotion in the middle of Laurel Hardware. Re-enact a stunt in the middle of a packed restaurant. It was terrible,” she said.