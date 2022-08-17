Kendall Jenner flaunts her tanned physique in a daring brown bikini as she relaxes with her dog

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kendall Jenner was the perfect poster girl for her 818 tequila brand on Tuesday.

The model shared a series of sizzling Instagram photos as she topped off her tan in a tiny brown bikini.

Kendall, 26, showed off her stunning physique in her skimpy swimsuits as she strolled with her beloved pet.

Sizzling: Kendall Jenner was the perfect poster girl for her 818 tequila brand on Tuesday, sharing a series of sizzling Instagram photos as she topped up her tan in a tiny brown bikini

Kendall’s radiant tan showed as she continues to enjoy her summer of fun.

The star relaxed on a striped towel with an 818 baseball cap covering her face, paying full attention to her bikini-clad figure.

She petted her beloved Doberman Pinscher, who was lying next to her. Although the model often shares photos with her pup on Instagram, she has never revealed a name for the animal.

A bottle of her 818 tequila stood next to her, with Kendall tagging the popular brand in her caption.

Showing off her tan: Kendall, 26, showed off her stunning physique in her skimpy swimsuit after a dip in her pool

In January, 818 was officially named the number one new spirits brand to be launched in 2021.

In the first seven months of launch, 818 shipped more than 1.5 million bottles of tequila.

Jenner is just one of the celebrities who have entered the hot tequila market. Others include George Clooney and Rande Gerber with Casamigos, The Rock with Teremana and Mark Wahlberg with Flecha Azul.

Last year, she told Forbes, “I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it. We had a party at our house. As I got older, I started exploring space… And I always tried great varieties of tequila.”

Poster Girl: A bottle of her 818 tequila stood next to her, with Kendall tagging the popular brand in her caption

And she added: “Because they come from such a female-dominated family, all my sisters have their business. I have been inspired by that all my life.

“I used to watch my sisters do their thing and run their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been a very feminine and enterprising family in my family. That has been very inspiring to me.’

The 25-year-old model has previously faced backlash amid claims of cultural appropriation.

Alo there! Earlier on Tuesday, Kendall showed off her model body in ALO shorts while shopping on Melrose Avenue

She contested the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, stating that she was actually giving back to the people in the area where 818 is made.

“In our distillery, where I was recently, we found a way to take the agave waste, the agave fiber and the water waste and build this sustainable stone that we actually give back to the community of Jalisco,” the Vogue model shared .

And Kris Jenner’s daughter added: “In addition to saving the planet, it’s important for us to be kind to the community. We donate them and build houses for people who need houses.’

Kenny on the go: The model was seen holding an 818 water bottle to make sure she stayed hydrated during the LA heat wave

The sizzling sensation recently enjoyed a romantic lakeside getaway where she went Instagram official with her newfound romance with NBA heartthrob Devin Booker.

They started dating in 2020, but a whirl of reports in June claimed they broke up – leaving open the possibility of a reconciliation down the line.

They sparked reunion rumors almost immediately after their alleged split, and were spotted together in the Hamptons over the Fourth Of July weekend.