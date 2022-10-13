Kanye West doubles down on anti-Semitic tweet claiming he was ‘calling out bad business’

Kanye West doubled down on his anti-Semitic tweet last night, claiming he was only mentioning “bad business” when he promised to use “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The rapper, who has a history of mental illness, appeared at the Nashville premiere of Candace Owen’s new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which accuses the BLM organization of embezzling millions of dollars in donations.

‘If you berate someone for bad things, you are anti-Semitic. “So I’m glad I’ve crossed the line on that idea so we can talk openly about things like canceling the bank.”

Kanye’s recent troubles started at his Paris Fashion Week show, where he sent models up the runway with the tagline “White Lives Matter.”

He, too, thinks BLM is a scam that has deprived Americans and millions of people around the world of their money under the guise of increasing race equality.

The rapper, who has a history of mental illness, appeared at the Nashville premiere of Candace Owen’s new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold, which accuses the BLM organization of embezzling millions of dollars in donations.

JP Morgan Chase broke up with Kanye in this letter Candace Owens posted on Twitter. Kanye has been locked out of his accounts

Kanye West continued his return to Twitter with a disturbing tweet suggesting he would ‘go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’ while returning his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt

He infuriated many, but gained the support of others who said his assessment was fair and that he was unfairly admonished for speaking out.

Things took a turn for the worse when he then tweeted that he wanted to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” days later. He was locked out of his social media accounts and is now shut down by JP Morgan Chase, the bank where he kept the accounts for his label Yeezy.

Heading for a car after the event last night, Kanye doubled down on his comments.

West and Owens both say BLM has ripped off donors out of millions of dollars

He then made the false claim that he is the “richest black man in American history” – a title that belongs to Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity.

“A lot of stuff like this to me as the richest black man in American history, who put $140 million into JP Morgan and never even had a chance to… not even have to deal with them. We’ll meet at another time,’ he said.

In 2021, West was inaccurately described as America’s richest man after Bloomberg reported his companies’ valuations at $6.6 billion.

Much of that figure came from unrealized sales that were never indicative of his personal wealth.

JP Morgan Chase has declined to comment on why it cut ties with the rapper.

Yesterday, Owens — a bloated Republican and conservative commentator — tweeted on Kanye’s behalf for being banned from social media.

She shared a letter he had received from the bank informing him that he had to conduct his business elsewhere.

Owens and West promote his White Lives Matter t-shirts at his Paris show

West on Tucker Carlson’s FOX show last week, defending his White Lives Matter t-shirts

‘Dear you,

‘We are sending this letter confirming our recent conversation with [associate’s name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank has decided to terminate its banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliates.

‘We request that you transfer your company to another financial institution as soon as possible before 21 November 2022.’

Owens tweeted: “Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest has been officially evicted from JP Morgan Chase.

“I was told no official reason was given, but they also sent this letter confirming that he has until the end of November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

She previously defended him, claiming that his comment was “not anti-Semitic” and that “honest people” know it too.

“If you’re an honest person, you didn’t think this tweet was anti-Semitic. You didn’t think he wrote this tweet because he hates Jewish people or wants genocide. This is not the beginning of a Holocaust,” she claimed.

Owens’ documentary promises to expose the misuse of funds donated by the BLM organization in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by white cops in Minneapolis.

Among other celebrities attending the event last night was Kid Rock.

A trailer for the documentary suggests that BLM spent donor money on prostitutes and strippers, rather than eradicating systemic racism in America.

It has been widely reported how the organization’s leaders have spent millions on lavish properties across the country.