Kaia Gerber steps out in fleece sweater, crop top and leggings while grabbing food and drink in LA

Kaia Gerber showed off her model looks in a sweater and leggings on Thursday as she packed food and drinks at a market in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old brunette beauty wore a black fleece jacket over a brown crop top and black leggings.

She completed her sporty look with black sneakers with white trim.

Sporty look: Kaia Gerber showed off her model looks in a sweater and leggings on Thursday as she packed food and drinks at a market in Los Angeles

Kaia wore tight black sunglasses and her dark brown hair fell to her shoulders.

The top model carried a small container of food and drink from the Erewhon market with her cell phone in a sweater pocket.

Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and businessman Rande Gerber, 60.

Cindy and Rande also have 23-year-old son Presley together.

Brunette beauty: The 21-year-old brunette beauty wore a black fleece jacket over a brown crop top and black leggings

Hair down: The model and actress wore sleek black sunglasses and had her dark brown hair wrapped around her shoulders

Kaia celebrated her 21st birthday with her supermodel mom Cindy at the Burning Man festival earlier this month.

The Los Angeles native has recently made a name for herself as an actress.

Kaia can be seen in a supporting role in the upcoming AppleTV+ comedy miniseries Mrs. American Pie, which began filming in May.

Celebrity Mom: Kaia is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, seen together in Los Angeles earlier this month, and businessman Rande Gerber

The series stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janey, Leslie Bibb, Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett.

Kaia plays a manicurist named Mitzi in the 10-part miniseries based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie from 2018 by Juliet McDaniel.

She also has a starring role in the upcoming sex comedy Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman, 27, who also wrote the screenplay with Rachel Sennott, 27, who stars in the film.

Bottoms also stars former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, 36.