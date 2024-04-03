Jofra Archer’s 10-Year-Old Post Goes Viral After Sanjay Manjrekar’s ‘Behave’ Remark For Mumbai Indians Fans | Cricket News

England cricket team fast bowler Jofra Archer’s decade-old social media post has gone viral after cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked fans at the Wankhede Stadium to ‘behave’ during the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals on Monday. There were loud boos as MI skipper Hardik Pandya came out for the toss and while introducing the two captains, Manjrekar asked the crowd to “behave”. Amid all the chatter surrounding this incident, an old post on X (formerly Twitter) from Jofra has caught the attention of cricket fans.

To behave — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 23, 2014

After losing three consecutive matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya said they will continue to fight in the T20 tournament.

In MI’s previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Pandya top-scored for Mumbai with 34 off 21 deliveries, while Tilak Varma played a crucial knock of 32 runs in 29 balls, taking MI to 125/9 after Rajasthan bowlers demolished Mumbai batters were absolutely in control in their home game on Monday.

Pandya took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) and said that the Mumbai-based franchise will not give up in the ongoing IPL season.

“If there’s one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We keep fighting, we keep going,” Pandya wrote on X.

To recap the match: After winning the toss, RR chose to bowl first. Trent Boult (22/3) destroyed the MI top order in the powerplay, reducing it to 20/4. A 56-run partnership between skipper Hardik Pandya (34 in 21 balls, with six fours) and Tilak Varma (32 in 29 balls, with two sixes) briefly brought some order to the innings before MI suffered another collapse to end at 125/ 9 off 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Nandre Burger (2/32) bowled well for RR and rocked the MI batting line-up with regular wickets, never giving them a chance to breathe.

In the chase, RR lost openers Jos Buttler (13), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) while skipper Sanju Samson could only make 12 in 10 balls. Reduced to 48/3 they found themselves in a difficult situation. But Riyan Parag pulled off another brilliant save and scored 54* in 39 balls, with five fours and three sixes, taking his side to a six-wicket win with 27 balls to spare.

Akash Madhwal (3/20) was the choice of the bowlers for MI.

After the win, the Rajasthan-based franchise is at the first position in the standings with six points and a net run rate of +1,249. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s side are at the bottom of the table and are yet to score points.

(With ANI inputs)