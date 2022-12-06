Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson leave BFA afterparty

Jodie Turner-Smith sparkled in a glamorous ensemble as she left the British Fashion Awards after-party with husband Joshua Jackson on Monday night.
The actress, 36, showed off her impeccable sense of style in a black lace-cut dress and white fur coat as she left Chiltern Firehouse on her beau’s arm.
The pair – who married in 2019 – looked as loved-up as ever as they headed home together after the big night out.
Jodie flashed some skin in her fifth outfit of the night that showed off her toned midriff and cleavage and added a touch of Hollywood glamor with her long coat.
The beauty – who went braless in a sheer dress paired with latex gloves at Vogue’s Forces For Change dinner the night before – wore a pair of shiny black heeled boots to boost her stature by a few inches and opted for a glamorous look with her makeup. upwards.
Meanwhile, next to her, Joshua looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt as he linked arms with his gorgeous wife.
Jackson got into a relationship with the actress-model in 2018, two years after ending his 10-year relationship with actress Diane Kruger.
The couple tied the knot in December 2019 before welcoming their first child – daughter Janie – about five months later.
Joshua and Jodie were first seen holding hands in November 2018, just a month after they “got all over each other” at Usher’s 40th birthday party, according to US Weekly.
Insiders described the lovebirds as “super in love and staring into each other’s eyes as they danced the night away together.”
Weeks later, they also celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Nicaragua; Joshua gushed about his vacation to the Central American country as he shared a video of him spending time with professional surfer Kevin Cortez on his Instagram page.
The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.
The star-studded event was hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie and hosted by Diet Coke.
One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.
The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.
The ceremony was first held in 1989 to highlight those who make impressive contributions to the industry.
Fashion focus: Earlier in the evening, the actress looked glamorous in a neon lime green Gucci tailored dress as she posed on the main red carpet
The Model of the Year Award recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry for the past 12 months, with influence that transcends the catwalk.
Nominees included Adut Akech, Lila Moss, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse – with Bella Hadid taking the award.
Designer of the Year nominees included Demna for Balenciaga, Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, Miuccia Prada – and Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino went home.
Change of outfit: She later slipped into a sexy silver dress that showed off her figure as she presented the evening on stage
In the running for the Independent British Brand Award were Bianca Saunders, Erdem, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard and Wales Bonner.
Nominees for the BFC Foundation Award were Ahluwalia, Chopova Lowena, Nensi Dojaka, SSDaley and Wales Bonner.
Burberry was recognized for its significant innovation and experimentation within the Metaverse World over the past 12 months and for pushing boundaries to demonstrate excellence in this space.
BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS
Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Presented by: Florence Pugh
BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY
Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel
Independent British brand: Wales Bonner
Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy
Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack
Presented by: Tilda Swinton
Leaders of change
The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.
Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas
creativity
Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.
Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons
Surroundings
Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.
Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia
People
Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.
Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti
Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid
Presented by: Ashley Graham
Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard
Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand
Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury
Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry
Presented by: Kojey Radical