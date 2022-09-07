Jesinta Franklin breaks her silence on husband Buddy’s move to Queensland

<!–

Jesinta Franklin has broken her silence about her husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin’s possible move to Queensland at the end of the year.

The mother of two, 31, spoke to The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday at the festive AFLW Sydney Derby breakfast and tried to dispel rumours.

Leaving fans with more questions than answers, she said: “Bud’s recent statement is true to its word. We really don’t know what will happen at the end of the year.’

She continued: “There are some big decisions to be made. He has been playing for 17 years. He doesn’t know what he’s going to do and (the competition) has given him the breathing space he deserves to make that decision.”

The influencer went on to say that despite receiving her AFL Players’ Association accreditation in July, she currently has no plans to make a career move into player management.

“I have a man whose company I’ve helped manage for the past nine years, but I don’t plan on running any players right now,” she said.

Jesinta went on to say she’s “always looking to expand her skillset” and was open to going into management in the future, but right now she’s “just focused on being a mom.”

Rumors have circulated for months that the couple, along with their children Tallulah, two, and Rocky, one, will be moving to the Gold Coast so the busy mother of two can make her mark in the business world.

Jesinta and Buddy, 35, have officially suspended all talks about their plans until the end of the current AFL season.

But there are rumors that he will not continue with the Sydney Swans after 2022, after he was asked to take a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

A move to the Gold Coast will allow Jesinta to finally “get serious” about her next moves, said sources close to her, whose parents Valerie and Andrew also live in the area.

It comes as the lovebirds celebrate the AFL star’s huge win on Friday.

The Sydney Swans advanced to their first AFL preliminary final since 2016 after shocking reigning Prime Minister Melbourne by 22 points.

In the first final at the MCG since the 2019 decider, the Swans ruined Melbourne’s homecoming party.

Sydney’s 14.7 (91) to 10.9 (69) win means they now have a week off and will hold a preliminary final at the SCG on September 14 or 15 to reach their first flag since 2012.