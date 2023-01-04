Jennifer Aniston jets back with her A-list pals after annual New Year’s trip to Mexico

Jennifer Aniston looked rested and ready for 2023 as she returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday from her annual New Year’s Eve trip to sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Friends alum, 53, was joined on the trip by several of her A-list friends, including talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, 55, and Ozark star Jason Bateman, 53.

She hugged and kissed each member of her tight-knit group of friends as they said goodbye after the tropical getaway.

The actress sported a radiant, sun-kissed glow on her seemingly ageless face.

She was makeup-free and wore her wavy golden hair loose for the crew’s flight back to LA.

Aniston stripped down in shiny gold jewelry to brighten up her casual look.

She wore an oversized black batwing vest with light gray stripes down the hem and sleeves.

The Along Came Polly star pulled off her fit figure in a pair of high-waisted light wash jeans and sauntered out of the terminal in gray slide sandals.

She picked up her large black suitcase from a luggage cart that was wheeled out by an airport employee.

Before leaving, Aniston spent some time chatting with her friends and their respective families.

She was engaged in a deep conversation with Bateman, who was dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

Bateman’s wife Amanda Anka and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney stood right next to the old friends as they spoke.

Aniston and Bateman finally leaned in for a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek.

Bateman and Kimmel brought their respective children for the annual trip.

Kimmel and McNearney share daughter Jane Kimmel, eight, and son William John, five, while Bateman and Anka have two daughters, Francesca, 16, and Maple, 10.

Aniston was caught having a sweet one-on-one conversation with one of the couple’s little girls.

She warmly placed a hand on the child’s face before walking to the edge of the sidewalk, next to the rest of the group, who were packing.

Aniston was later seen saying goodbye to Kimmel’s wife as their young son stood nearby.

McNearney looked chic in a white blouse and high-waisted black trousers, styled with black-rimmed glasses and her blonde hair worn tight and straight.

They hugged and shared a kiss on the cheek.

Meanwhile, in the back of his family’s vehicle, Kimmel loaded up in a navy long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and brown suede shoes.

The group of friends has made the New Year’s trip to Cabo an annual tradition.

Also in Cabo this year was Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, who spent his first New Year with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 29.

He went public with the romance last month.

Aniston and Pitt were famously married from 2000 to 2005 before moving on to his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. He and Jolie, 47, married in 2014 and divorced just two years later. The couple is still embroiled in a bitter divorce battle.

On New Year’s Day, Aniston took to Instagram to share a highlight reel featuring her favorite moments from 2022.

The clip featured her close friend Adam Sandler several times, as well as rare footage of her private life with friends and family.

Famous Friends: Working with her good friend Adam Sandler, 56, was a big one