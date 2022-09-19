Jenna Coleman looks pensive while filming scenes for her upcoming Amazon Prime series in NYC

Jenna Coleman looked pensive as she chatted on the phone while filming scenes for her upcoming Amazon Prime series Wilderness in New York on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Doctor Who star appeared deep in concentration as she walked through a zebra crossing in the Big Apple.

Jenna plays Liv in the “twisted love story” who, when she finds out about her husband Will (played by Oliver) affair, decides to take revenge in one of America’s remote national parks.

The Victoria actress cut a chic figure in a plaid knee-length coat and high-waisted trousers.

Her character wore a natural makeup look as her dark brown locks fell in an open curl on her shoulders.

She completed the look with a white blouse and black shoulder bag with hardware detail and stepped out in a pair of patent boots.

At one point, Jenna’s character seemed disappointed when she cut a gloomy figure on set.

The official synopsis reads: ‘A novel by BE Jones, Wilderness is the story of British couple Liv and Will who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage and a glamorous new life in New York, thousands of miles from their provincial home, but who are still young enough to feel that their whole life is still ahead of them’.

Until Liv hears about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is quickly followed by another emotion: anger. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip through America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…’.

The show also featured stars of Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson, Six Feet Under’s Eric Balfour and Sherwood actress Claire Rushbrook.

The series is expected to hit the streaming service later this year.

Jenna also plays the occult detective Johanna Constantine in the highly anticipated Netflix series The Sandman.

The streaming service described The Sandman as “a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly intertwined.

“The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he corrects the cosmic – and human – mistakes he made during his vast existence.”

Netflix has also announced that Star Wars star Mark Hamill, 70, will voice Merv Pumpkinhead’s character.

Elsewhere, Gwendoline Christie, 43, stars as ruler of Hell Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, 35, as Dream’s sister Death, and Boyd Holbrook, 40, as living nightmare and main antagonist The Corinthian.

Neil’s Sandman series was published by DC Comics, and the original series ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.