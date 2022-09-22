James Hird admits he DOES want to coach Essendon in 2023

James Hird says redemption and closure from the infamous dietary supplement scandal are among the reasons he wants to return as Essendon’s AFL coach.

Hird is among four candidates being interviewed for the Bombers’ head coaching role following the sacking of Ben Rutten.

“I would love to get the job,” Hird said at a lunch in Melbourne on Thursday, according to The Age newspaper.

James Hird has admitted he is eyeing a sensational return to Essendon in 2023

– I know there has been a lot of speculation about whether I have done the time or whether I have done the work, but I am passionate about the club.

“I’ve spent a lot of the last 12 months working in football and basically dedicating myself back to the game, training back, watching the job back, training back, spending time overseas with some of the best coaches in the world.

So if I get the opportunity it would be great.

‘Redemption is a great thing.

“But for me I just love the Essendon Football Club, it’s been a part of my life forever and I think I can do better.”

The club legend coached the Bombers from 2011 to 2013 and again in 2015

However, he left under a dark cloud over the club’s add-on saga, but wants a comeback

Hird coached Essendon from 2011-13 until he was suspended for a year, a sanction among punishments handed down to the Bombers for the club’s use of banned supplements.

He returned as coach in 2015 but quit after round 20 that year.

Hird was interviewed by the Bombers along with Adem Yze, Dean Solomon and Brendan Lade with a decision expected next week.

“For me, to be 100 percent honest, it was just amazing to do the interview,” Hird said.

“Maybe it was closure. But if I get the job or I don’t get the job, then it’s the end of a saga that has been quite common for all of us.’

Hird spent the latter half of this season as an assistant coach at GWS under Giants interim coach Mark McVeigh, who replaced Leon Cameron when he stepped down from the role.