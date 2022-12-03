Iran says more than 200 killed in country’s continuing unrest

The State Security Council of Iran’s Interior Ministry has announced the first death toll following months of anti-government protests.

Tehran, Iran – A security body in Iran has issued its first official assessment of the ongoing unrest across the country, saying more than 200 people have been killed since September.

In a statement released on Saturday, Iran’s interior ministry’s state security council reported the first death toll it said was due to “riots”.

It said the dead include security forces, those killed in “terrorist acts”, those killed by foreign-affiliated groups and charged with state murder, “rioters” and “armed anti-revolutionary elements who were members of separatist groups”.

The security body also cited “innocent people killed in conditions of security disorder” but did not disclose how they were killed.

The announcement comes days after Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general, said more than 300 people were “tortured and killed” during the unrest.

The figures are lower than some foreign-based rights groups, which put the death toll at more than 400.

Shortly after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested on September 16 by the country’s “morals police” in Tehran for alleged non-compliance with a mandatory dress code, protests erupted across Iran.

Iranian authorities have accused the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia of being behind the unrest.

The security body’s statement on Saturday also highlighted the role of foreign intervention in the protests, saying the country has faced a “hybrid war” waged by hostile states and “terrorist” media groups.

“What people are seeing today is not a civilian protest, but destruction, violence and insecurity by a minority of rioters,” it said.

The United Nations has called on Iranian authorities to refrain from using “disproportionate force” in response to the protests and has called for the release of a number of political prisoners, while resisting death sentences linked to the protests.

Last month, the UN Human Rights Council voted to launch a fact-finding mission to investigate the protests. Tehran condemned it as a “political” effort to which it says it will not cooperate.