Influencer praises W7 Oh So Sensitive Concealer from Chemist Warehouse

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Customers rush to Chemist Warehouse after a Sydney advocate and beauty influencer raved about an affordable concealer, claiming it lasts more than 16 hours.

Roj Torabi, from The Roject and Swipe Up podcast, was shocked by how good the W7 Oh So Sensitive Concealer looked and highly recommended buying a TikTok video.

“You need to know this game changer,” she captioned the clip that has now been viewed more than 1.5 million times in four days.

In the video, Roj tapes herself to show how good the makeup looked after being worn all day.

Scroll down for video

Sydney lawyer and beauty influencer Roj Torabi (pictured) can’t get enough of Chemist Warehouse’s W7 Oh So Sensitive Concealer. She claims the $4.99 product lasts for 18 hours without the need for any “touch-ups” throughout the day

In a TikTok video, she said, “Got to give you the hot tip. This makeup, I’ve had it on since 6:30 this morning – it’s now 12:30 at night. I was convinced of this [concealer] gets stupid and it turned out so good – doesn’t crease, it’s thin, it sinks into the skin, it’s like a pillow on the skin’

According to the product description, the concealer (pictured) is ‘super creamy’ and gives full coverage. But the product has now increased in price from $2.49 to $4.99 on the Chemist Warehouse website

“I have to give you the hot tip. I’ve had this make-up on since 5:30 this morning — it’s 11:30 AM now,” said Roj.

“My concealer, I haven’t updated it. how much was it? $2.49 – you can’t even get a cheeseburger for that these days.

“I was convinced this was going to be s**t and it turned out so good – doesn’t crease, it’s thin, it sinks into the skin, it’s like a pillow on the skin.” Obsessed!’

According to the product description, the concealer is ‘super creamy’ and gives full coverage.

However, the product has now increased in price to $4.99 on the Chemist Warehouse website.

Roj admitted that she had considered the “gatekeeping” product because she didn’t want it to be difficult to buy.

But after stocking up, she happily shared the “life-changing” beauty tip with others.

She wore the budget concealer on top of a full face of Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation SPF20, and the end result looked stunning.

Roj admitted that she had considered the “gatekeeping” product because she didn’t want it to be difficult to buy. But after stocking up, she happily shared the “life-changing” beauty tip with others

In the comments, others said they are “running” to buy the product.

“Well thanks for the PSA!” one person commented, another said, “Girl, I bought it today and it’s literally the best color match I’ve ever had.”

Another who has also used the product confirmed: ‘It’s so good!’

‘Budget-friendly beautiful queen. Thank you!’ added a fourth.