Illegal immigrant is charged with kidnap of girl who escaped and led police to decomposing bodies

An illegal immigrant has been charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl who alerted police to the decomposing bodies of his girlfriend and her son after she chewed through her shackles.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, drugged the girl with alcohol and is charged with three counts of capital murder after police in Dadeville, Alabama, made the horrifying discovery.

He has also been charged with two counts of abusing a corpse and one count of first-degree kidnapping according to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

Pascual-Reyes reportedly smothered his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 34, and kicked and beat her son, 14, after kidnapping the girl.

He has reportedly been deported from the United States before, and it is not clear when he re-entered the country.

Sheriff Abbett confirmed that Pascual-Ryes is considered a “re-entry non-immigrant illegal alien presence.”

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and one count of first-degree kidnapping. Pascual-Reyes, pictured with his girlfriend, has been charged with abusing a corpse after police found two bodies in his home

He has been charged with three counts of murder after police were led by the girl to his mobile home, who managed to escape by chewing off her shackles

Officers were led to Pascual-Reyes’ mobile home, where they discovered the bodies of Ceja and her unnamed son.

An alarm was raised after a driver saw the girl wandering at 34 3547 County Road at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

She was reportedly assaulted, drugged with alcohol and tied to a bedpost during her week-long captivity and only managed to escape by chewing through her shackles, damaging her braces.

Authorities did not specify whether the couple knew each other or how she was taken.

Abbett said the girl was not considered missing when the passerby found her, and she escaped while Pascual-Reyes was working on a construction site in Auburn.

Reyes was arrested by State Marshalls and the Auburn Police Department after state, local and federal investigators worked to identify him and he was taken to Tallapoosa County Jail.

Officers were led to Pascual-Reyes’ mobile home, where they discovered the bodies of Ceja and her unnamed son.

Ceja was reportedly released on parole pending an asylum application according to Fox News Digital.

A family friend paid tribute to the tragic couple saying; “I hope God has received them in His holy glory.

‘My comrade, my confidante, my other thong. Fly high my beautiful angels.’

Sheriff Abbett praised the tortured girl as a ‘hero’ and said she did ‘as well as expected under the circumstances’

The girl was reportedly tied to a bedpost and drugged with alcohol during her week-long captivity. She managed to escape by chewing through her braces and damaging her braces

The little girl was found walking on the same road where Reyes’ mobile home was and where the bodies were found

The girl, who was not identified by police, was found walking down County Road 34 and picked up by a motorist, who immediately called 911. After police arrested Reyes, they found two decomposing bodies in his home

According to court documents, investigators believe Pascual-Reyes killed Ceja by suffocating her with a pillow, before killing her son by punching and kicking him.

Both bodies were reportedly cut into small pieces at the joints to hide evidence, with Ceja using the address where the bodies were found in April in court files for a speeding ticket.

Sherriff Abbett said the girl is “doing well” and has been placed in custody by the state of Alabama through the Department of Human Resources.

It is believed that the girl was kidnapped around July 24 and held for ten days.

Court documents also show that Ceja and the boy were killed around the same time as the kidnapping.

He added: “We are praying for her and making sure she will be safe and give everything she needs.”

There were other residents in the house when police arrived on Tuesday, but Abbett did not say whether they too would be charged.

Reyes is now awaiting a hearing and Homeland Security is assisting the local branch with the investigation.

Capital murder is a class A felony, with a possible ten years to life or even a possible death penalty.