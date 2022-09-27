Hurricane Ian leaves western Cuba battered, takes aim for Florida

With maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, Ian pounded the western regions of Cuba for more than five hours before poking his eye out over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.



Powerful Category 3 Hurricane Ian ravaged western Cuba on Tuesday, causing significant damage and prompting mass evacuations, with the storm expected to strengthen as it moves north toward the US state of Florida.

With maximum sustained winds of 125 miles (205 kilometers) per hour, Ian pounded the western regions of the island for more than five hours, before poking his eye out over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities have not yet been able to assess the damage, but residents described “destruction” and posted images on social media of flooded streets and felled trees.

No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.

“Devastation and devastation. These are terrifying hours. There is nothing left of this,” a 70-year-old resident of the western city of Pinar del Rio said in a message to his journalist son shared on social media.

Ian is expected to “continue to move north, gradually moving across the southeast of the Gulf of Mexico, the center away from Cuban territory,” Cuba’s meteorological institute Insmet said.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Ian, classified as a major hurricane, made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in Pinar del Rio province at about 4:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT).

About 40,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in Cuba’s western Pinar del Rio province, where Ian made landfall.



About 40,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in the western province, which was hit hardest by the storm, local authorities said.

In the city of Consolacion del Sur, images from AFP showed downed power lines, flooded streets and a scattering of damaged roofs.

A state electric utility official said power went out in Pinar del Rio and Artemisa provinces.

Those were two of the three provinces that were alerted to the maximum on Monday evening.

‘storm gust’

With the hurricane moving north, Florida’s west coast from Fort Myers to Tampa Bay was at greatest risk of “life-threatening” storm surges, the NHC said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said 2.5 million people were under evacuation orders as officials rushed to prepare for the storm’s expected landing on Wednesday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties of the southern US state as officials rushed to prepare for the storm’s arrival.



“In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surges,” DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday.

He urged residents to follow evacuation orders and warned that while Ian’s exact path was still uncertain, “the consequences will be much much broader.”

“If you have five to ten feet (1.5 to 3 meters) of storm surge, that’s not something you want to be a part of. Mother Nature is a very formidable adversary.” said DeSantis.

The governor on Monday urged residents to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel, and he called on 7,000 members of the National Guard to help with the effort.

Authorities in several Florida municipalities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, have distributed free sandbags to residents to protect their homes from the risk of flooding.

Tampa International Airport said it would suspend operations at 5 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) on Tuesday.

People in the US state of Florida are preparing for the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.



U.S. President Joe Biden has approved emergency aid in Florida through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), while even NASA on the state’s east coast took precautions, rolling its massive moon rocket back into its storage hanger for protection.

Like DeSantis, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell emphasized the danger of a storm surge and said it was the agency’s “greatest concern.”

“If people are told to evacuate by their local officials, listen to them. The decision you make could be the difference between life and death,” she said.

Fiona’s wake

The Caribbean and parts of eastern Canada are still counting on the cost of powerful storm Fiona, which broke through last week and claimed several lives.

Half a million residents of the US territory of Puerto Rico were still without power, according to a tracking website, when the island’s governor called on the federal government to waive a policy that restricts which ships can dock there.

Satellite image and map showing the projected path of Hurricane Ian, which hit Cuba on Tuesday.



When Fiona hit Canada as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday, there was still intense winds of 80 miles per hour, bringing torrential rains and waves of up to 40 feet (12 meters).

In the town of Channel-Port aux Basques, on Newfoundland’s southwestern tip, at least 20 homes have been swept into the sea by a storm surge, while three people are believed to have died.

Hurricane Ian hits Cuba as a Category 3 storm

© 2022 AFP