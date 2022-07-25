Hungarians ‘do not want to become mixed race’, PM Viktor Orban declares

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that Hungarians “don’t want to become a mixed race” and have no interest in interacting with “non-Europeans”.

The far-right leader said that multicultural countries in Western Europe, where Europeans and non-Europeans live together, are “no more nations”.

Orban, 59, defended his vision of an “unmixed Hungarian race” while criticizing mixing with “non-Europeans” during a speech in Romania on Saturday.

“We’re moving, we’re working elsewhere, we’re mixing within Europe,” he said at Baile Tusnad Summer University in Romania’s Transylvania region, which is home to a large Hungarian community.

“But we don’t want to be a mixed race,” a “multi-ethnic” people mixing with “non-Europeans,” he said.

During his speech, Orban argued that the “West has been split in two,” with one half being countries where Europeans mingle with non-Europeans, the Daily News Hungary reported. “Those countries are no longer nations,” he added, pointing to Western Europe.

The prime minister added that those countries “continue to fight against Central Europe to change us to be like them”.

“In a spiritual sense, the West has moved into central Europe,” Orban added.

Orban, who was reelected in a landslide victory in April, has ruled Hungary since 2010, implementing “illiberal” reforms based on the “defense of a Christian Europe.”

The Hungarian Prime Minister has targeted migrants from Africa and the Middle East, as well as NGOs that support them, by curbing the right to seek asylum and erecting barriers at borders.

The European Court of Justice has condemned Hungary several times as a result.

Orban, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said in his speech that Western sanctions against Russia have failed and that the war in Ukraine will not end “until there are Russian-American peace negotiations.”

Orban condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, but maintains an ambiguous stance on the conflict.

Before Moscow sent troops, he had sought close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And last week he said Europe had “shot itself in the lungs” by imposing sanctions on Moscow over the military operation.

Orban said that “a new strategy is needed that should focus on peace talks. instead of winning the war.’

“The situation is that today we are in a car with flat tires on all four wheels,” he said. “It is quite clear that the war cannot be won this way. Ukrainians will never win a war against Russia with American training officers and weapons.”

Rescuers clear debris after Russian missile strike in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on Monday

Orban said that “only Russian-American talks can end the conflict because Russia wants security guarantees” that only Washington can give.

The EU, he added, “shouldn’t take sides with the Ukrainians, but align themselves” between the two sides.

The sanctions “will not change the situation” and “the Ukrainians will not emerge victorious,” he said.

He said, “The more the West sends powerful weapons, the more the war continues.”

The far-right leader went on to say that if Donald Trump and Germany’s Angela Merkel had still been in charge of their country, “this war would never have broken out.”