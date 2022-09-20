Hugh Hefner would get Playboy bunnies to use BABY OIL for sex instead of lube

Two Playboy bunnies have claimed founder Hugh Hefner liked to use baby oil instead of lube during sex.

Holly Madison, 44, and Bridget Marquardt, 48, made the allegations on a brand new podcast, called Girls Next Level, which explored the world of the media mogul.

The couple were two of Hefner’s three main girlfriends in the early 2000s.

‘Hef would use baby oil as a lubricant. I do not recommend this. It’s an infection waiting to happen.

‘It’s disgusting. I don’t know what his end was with that.’ Madison explained.

“It got to the point where I was constantly irritated by this baby oil because it throws off your pH so you’re constantly going to have yeast infections,” she explained.

Bridget Marquardt, left, and Holly Madison claim that Hugh Hefner would make the rabbits use baby oil when they had sex with him

Holly Madison, 44, and Bridget Marquardt, 48, both ex-Rabbits revealed the revelations on a brand new podcast, called Girls Next Level, which explored the late Hefner’s world in detail

Holly Madison, left, and Bridget Marquardt, right, both pictured with Hugh Hefner at his 81st birthday party

“I remember talking to the gynecologist about it and then telling Hef, ‘You need to stop using baby oil. I can’t use it,” and even told him that the gynecologist agreed with me and he would argue with me and say, “Well, people use baby oil on babies.”

‘And I’m like, ‘Yeah, on their skin. Not internal. You’re not supposed to put it there,”’ Madison explained.

‘Then it got to the point where I would refuse to use it, but then other people would tell me that he would – in the bedroom – put it on his hand and then put it on me when my back was turned and I did’ I don’t know that he did,” she continued.

‘It was so disgusting and so out of tune and so gross. I had forgotten about it for the longest time, but I was reminded of it for some reason and it made me angry again.’

A study of National Library of Medicine found that such claims about using baby oil during sex could result in a higher chance of yeast infections.

Oils can also run the risk of breaking down condoms in just 60 seconds.

Madison told how the girls living in the Playboy Mansion saw sex with Hefner as a chore they wanted to get over ‘as soon as possible’.

“We thought of it as a task we had to do or we’d be kicked out of the house,” she explained. ‘And everyone just wanted to make it go as quickly as possible.’

Madison told how the girls who live in the Playboy Mansion, pictured, saw sex with Hefner as a chore they wanted to get over ‘as soon as possible’.

Bridget Marquardt, 48, left, and Holly Madison, 44, both former Rabbits, revealed the revelations on a brand new podcast, called Girls Next Level, which examines the world of the late Hefner

She claimed Hugh would often stay quiet during sex and called him ‘a bump on the beam in the middle of the bed’.

‘He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the beam in the middle of the bed,’ she went on to have sex with Hugh, who died in 2019 aged 91.

‘I can’t explain to you how embarrassing that whole routine was. Especially when we later came down the road as there would be a lot of conflict with the other girls.

‘You’re literally sitting naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk shit about you while you’re having sex and you can hear it. It was just hell.’

The rabbits also reveal how Hefner kept a little ‘black book’ in which he would describe who he had slept with and when. It would help him keep track of his roommates.

‘It kept track of when someone collected their allowance. He wanted to mark it so you couldn’t ask for it twice,’ explained Marquardt.

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison (seen in 2003) said the Playboy founder often wouldn’t move during sex, adding that their ‘rough’ bedroom encounters felt like ‘work’.

In the first episode of the podcast, which premiered last month, the two women shared other intimate details about what it was like to have sex with Hefner, claiming that sometimes it lasted only a minute and that he was often completely lying down quiet during the intimate act. .

Hefner (pictured in 2005) died of sepsis caused by an E. coli infection on September 27, 2017

The ladies also detailed how they slept with Hugh in front of another woman who would ‘talk sh**t about them’ while it was going on and admitted they wanted to ‘get it over with as soon as possible’.

“None of the women were into it, like, sorry to burst the bubble,” revealed Madison, who was with Hefner from 2001 to 2008.

During the podcast, Madison opened up about the first time she had sex with Hefner; she said she returned to the mansion after a night out in Los Angeles and was ‘f**king wasted’.

She was showering with several other girls when someone she referred to as ‘The Recruiter’ called out to Hugh and said: ‘Dad… Do you want the new girl?’

“Everyone used to call him ‘Daddy’ in the bedroom, which is so gross,” she added. “I don’t know what I know he’s on top of me.”

Holly Madison, now 42, has teamed up with her former playmate Bridget Marquardt for a brand new podcast called Girls Next Level

Marquardt, now 48, also recalled the first time she slept with the late Playboy editor-in-chief – which happened after a night of partying in the early 2000s – and she called it ‘disappointing and embarrassing’ as she only claimed Sex lasts about a minute.

Bridget (seen in 2009), now 48, recalled the first time she slept with the late Playboy editor-in-chief – which happened after a night of partying in the early 2000s – and she called it ‘disappointing and embarrassing’, as she claimed the sex only lasted about a minute

Marquardt first met Hefner in 2002 and was one of his partners until 2009, when she moved out of the Playboy mansion.

The ladies also described Hefner’s constantly ‘messy’ and ‘hoarder-style’ bedroom, with BMarquardt recalling: ‘We walked in and it was just a disaster in there. The lights were off but there were two giant TV screens in there playing porn… There’s just so much junk and vibrators all over the bed.’

Madison said: ‘Imagine you’re this big player and you bring all these girls home and your room looks like shit.

‘It’s like the weird eccentric millionaire version of the guy with the mattress on the floor and a Pulp Fiction poster.’

Earlier this year, Madison opened up about her experiences in the ‘cult-like’ mansion as part of A&E’s docu-series, Secrets of Playboy.

In it, she claimed that Hefner ‘isolated her from the outside world’ and explained that she and the other girls were only allowed to leave the legendary Los Angeles block for special reasons and were told not to invite friends over.