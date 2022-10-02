Huge 215ft steelworks are blown up using 1.6 tonnes of explosives in Britain’s biggest demolition

<!–

A former steelworks has been demolished in what is believed to be one of the biggest explosive demolitions in the UK.

Dramatic images of the 213ft Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) factory in Redcar being blown up have emerged after Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen pressed the button to detonate on Saturday morning.

According to the Tees Valley Combined Authority, the demolition, which used around 1.6 tonnes of explosives, is one of the largest of its kind ever to take place in the UK.

Sir. Houchen described the moment as ‘bittersweet’ but said the building, believed to hold around 105,000 tonnes of steel, had remained unused since its closure seven years ago.

The factory closed after 98 years in 2015 when SSI UK, which bought the site in February 2011, went into liquidation.

It ceased production in the same month when it was announced that there was no realistic prospect of buyers taking it from the Thai owners.

Sir. Houchen said: “Each demolition of the former steelmaking structures on this site is a bittersweet moment as they have played such a large role in shaping our community, people and identity for decades,” he said.

“Ever since the closure of the SSI steel plant brought so much heartache to our region almost seven years ago today, this facility has been lying dormant and unused.

“While we remember our past, we must never lose sight of why we are doing this. I made a pledge to build a better future for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and today is another part of delivering on it.

‘We can already see that it is only a few hundred meters away where construction is underway on SeAH Wind’s huge offshore wind farm – a £400 million investment that is already creating good, well-paid jobs for local people.

‘It will soon be joined by Net Zero Teesside and the 5,500 jobs that will be created just to build the £1.5 billion carbon capture, utilization and storage power plant.

“We continue to clear the way to bring more cleaner, safer and healthier industries tomorrow and create good quality jobs for local people.”

The building is believed to have held around 105,000 tonnes of steel