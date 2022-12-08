How Bolton Wanderers have drastically reduced muscle injuries after crisis 12 months ago

Ian Evatt has shed light on how Bolton Wanderers have sought to minimise muscle injuires this season with pre-season conditioning proving to be a key factor in making the squad more robust.

This time 12 months ago, the Whites were going through an injury crisis during a difficult period of the campaign. Evatt had no choice but to name a bench at times with six substitutes on and with youth team players on it owing to the lack of options.

Defender Adam Senior was recalled from a loan spell at York City and started at right-back in the 1-0 loss on the road to Accrington Stanley. It was not long after that the club’s season had a three-week break owing to a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad, which forced a temporary closure of their Lostock training base.

This season has been a much different story, with the Whites experiencing nowhere near the amount of injuries at the same time and, allied with the club’s improved squad, has meant that stuggling to fill benches has become a thing of the past. The Bolton boss revealed the lengths the Whites have gone to behind the scenes and how this pre-season in particular which included a week in Portugal has made Bolton much more robust this campaign.

Evatt said: “We have done work behind the scenes. We’ve looked at it. Last season we had far too many hamstring and muscle injuries and we were looking at reasons why.

“Training load, are we stressing the players enough and making them robust enough. Conditioning and most of that work needs to be done in pre-season and this one really enabled us to get them more robust, to give them more work and stress them more.

“We have concentrated more on recovery as well after games and Matt and Jamie are doing great work in that department just keeping the players in one piece. Matt Barrass and the physio team as well.

“It’s a real team effort and those guys need to take huge credit for not having these injuries and making us more robust, but also our fitness in games. I do think we’re having a real impact late on in games.

“We can speak about managing the ball and having possession and tiring the opposition out, but unless you’re fit enough to take advantage of that, it’s no good to anybody and that’s down to the fitness staff and the way the players apply themselves on the physical level.”

