Despite the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live in an ordered landscape, shaped and crafted by us to meet our needs. But other species also live in this changed environment.

In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign, or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones”Curlews on Vulture Street: Cities, Birds, People and Medocuments the surprising variety of birds in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding a way to live — and sometimes thrive — in a human-dominated system.

Lories, honeyeaters, cockatoos, crows, currawongs, herring gulls, peregrine falcons and even (in some Australian cities) curlews and brush turkeys have cracked the code, adapting to the resources we inadvertently provide or intentionally create for them – such as native plants in our gardens. They survive or thrive despite the cars, cats, concrete, dogs, noise and pollution.

Many of us appreciate these birds, they add color, joy and wildness to our lives. Witnessing their fascination, thousands of Australians painstakingly explain the birds in our backyard raved about every novelty every year, casually competing with other backyard observers.

Jones notes that many of us also feed birds, to seek closer contact with them and to provide some reparation for the damage our species has done to their natural environment. City life can be alienating and lonely; birds can connect us to the source of nature.

In some cases, however, coexistence with other species is problematic: we come into conflict with those other lives.

Much of the content of this book describes such situations: aggressive dive-bombing of magpies, brush turkeys rearranging what were once meticulously neat gardens, bin hens (white ibis) stealing food from our lunch tables and picnics, and hooligan sulphur-crested cockatoos that tearing up our porches.

Many of us love these birds; some of us hate them. These are challenging conflicts to resolve, and Jones carefully describes different cases and how he goes about finding solutions.

He happily admits that his initial assumptions are often completely wrong and articulates the need for carefully planned and conducted – and often highly innovative – research to understand why these “troublesome” birds behave the way they do.

He also shows that at least some of these problems, and their solutions, have more to do with human attitudes and behavior than with the idiosyncratic intentions of birds. So if we worry less about the orderliness of our gardens, we can enjoy the landscape chaos that comes with sharing our gardens with industrious brush turkeys. If we can admire the courage and fierce paternal protective drive of magpies, we can better tolerate their brief seasonal bouts of aggression, or divert our hiking or biking routes to avoid them.

Most Australians have been hunted by magpies, some terrified and long scarred by the sometimes spectacular experience. It is an acute case of courageous, untamed nature fighting back within our domain.

Jones shows that many magpies do not dive, that the plume birds are usually the males, that the behavior occurs when eggs are in the nest, and that many spawning birds specialize in their targets. Some birds only prey on cyclists, others on pedestrians, and still others on just one or two individual humans.

Swooping is an exaggerated form of clutch defense against what the magpie considers a potential predator. While many such problems were once solved by simply firing, Jones uses careful experimentation to show that the problem can be solved at least temporarily by catching the magpie and moving it at least 30 kilometers away: as you get closer, he can return soon.

His studies also show that other male magpies can replace the transported male and help raise his young, an altruism that may yield longer-term benefits.

But this book is more than just an account of urban birds and wildlife management problems. It’s part autobiography, part mystery, part reflective celebration of the beauty, vitality and value of our wildlife.

Jones’ fascination with nature, and in particular with birds, is the movement that shapes his career and his life. And the stories in this book infect the reader with this fascination. This involvement is reinforced by beautiful, evocative illustrations by Kathleen Jennings.

Some childhood events shape us, anchor lasting values, open the paths we can follow throughout our lives. For Jones, the miracle in his life begins with noticing something else in his lonely childhood – this particular miracle as prosaic as a single introduced blackbird in the backyard of his home in rural New South Wales, far from the Australian city centers where it was ” destined. (Nature is liquid; we cannot assume too much.)

The first mystery solved by Jones is its identification, a more complex challenge than – in the 1960s – when bird books were crude. Knowing the name of things turns out to be a gateway to understanding. The second mystery, also caused by early experience, is much greater and pervades this book: how nature lives with us; and how do we live with nature?

Another childhood event is traumatic. Jones describes the brutal murder by other boys of a beloved pet magpie. It strengthens his sense of birds and a desire to help preserve them; and it reminds us that we cannot assume that all people share such sympathies.

Jones sharpened his youthful interest in birds through tertiary education. He is generous in acknowledging the mentors who guided him on this path, and the characters who later helped him understand and develop practical solutions to urban nature problems. Over time, he returns the favor: mentorship—and admiration of the expertise of—many students.

The subject of this book is a difficult one. We should all appreciate the variety of wildlife that can live in our cities, and we should help conserve and improve it. But of course, much of the world, including much of Australia, is experiencing a sharp decline in biodiversity, with native species that depend on unmodified natural environments being the most affected.

In any case, Jones notes this broader context. We shouldn’t be so fooled by the wildlife in our cities, and even the proliferation of those wildlife, into assuming that nature is resilient and can handle the way we mess with this world.

But we should also be grateful: even in our cities and suburbs we live in a wonderful world, full of little mysteries, surrounded by the lives of many other animals. Our life becomes better, richer, less selfish when we can see and try to understand that miracle. This book helps us do that.

