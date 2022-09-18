High school defends transgender teacher with large prosthetic breasts

<!–

A Canadian high school teacher has sparked controversy after photos surfaced of her wearing large breast forms while teaching students.

Kayla Lemieux, a production technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, is pictured online taking classes wearing the massive prosthetics, which stretch and protrude prominently from her clothing.

Ms Lemieux, who started transitioning from male to female a year ago, has gone viral online after students took photos and videos of the teacher, seemingly without her knowledge.

In response, the high school has defended their employee, writing to parents explaining why they support Ms. Lemieux’s gender expression, reduxx reports.

In a statement to parents, the school said: “As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and members of the community to equitable treatment without discrimination against based on gender. identity and gender expression.

“We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values ​​of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural practices, socioeconomic conditions, or body type/size.’

Kayla Lemieux is a production technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario

Footage of her appeared online, believed to have been taken by students while she was teaching

Students photographed the teacher on their phones and shared the images, with many saying online that Ms Lemieux’s prosthetics are not appropriate for a school

The high school has issued this statement to parents, website Reduxx reported

While some on social media supported Ms. Lemieux’s alternative body shape, many disagreed that it was appropriate in a school setting.

An online user described her prosthetics as “hilarious.”

They wrote, “I’m sorry, but this is hilarious and nothing you can say can change my mind.”

But several others said the presentation of femininity was “female-unfriendly.”

Another wondered whether the prosthetics gave her “Canada’s largest bust.”

The school reminded parents that it is subject to the Ontario Human Rights Code, which protects gender identity and expression as human rights.

MailOnline has contacted Oakville Trafalgar High School for comment.