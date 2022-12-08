Head’s love affair with Adelaide continues

There is much talk about whether the Australian men’s team has fallen out of favor with the general public. Regardless of how much truth or otherwise is around, there can be no doubt about the affection felt for Travis Head as he raised a hometown boy in Adelaide Oval.

Most of the 24,449 spectators who attended the opening day were still there as Head Alzarri drove Joseph across the ground to bring forward his fifth Test hundred from 125 balls and there was a long ovation as he soaked in the moment. “The Mayor of Adelaide,” injured Captain Pat Cummins called him during a commentary session Fox cricket earlier in the innings. He was the first South Australian batsman to make a hundred at the ground since Greg Blewett’s debut century against England in 1994-95.

It continued a prolific home record for Head since the start of last season’s Ashes, where he tore England with an 85-ball hundred in the Gabba before finishing his run with another counter-attack on a vibrant green surface in Hobart. He was Player of the Series despite missing one game with Covid-19.

Since the Gabba last season, he has made so far 570 runs in Australia at a pass rate of 87.82. Three hundred should have been four but he managed to chop for 99 against Kraigg Brathwaite in Perth. After that period, he admitted that the moment could haunt him. He quickly made up for it.

“Play as straight as possible, don’t try to cut it off the stumps,” he shared Fox cricket about what he thought in the 90s. “Cricket is a funny game. One run does magical things to the brain. It’s been a long week, nice to cross the finish line with the next one.”

He’s certainly not one to have the perfect forward defense, but he certainly deflects attacks and is so hard to beat. Marnus Labuschagne on Travis Head

The increase in batting returns, and significantly the hit rate from before last season, are noteworthy: in his first 19 Tests he struck at 49.65. Scoring percentage isn’t everything in Test cricket (although try telling Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum that), but having a mediocre counter-attack, especially to satisfy the insatiable appetite for runs from Nos 3 and 4 of the team, gives another dimension to the order.

Head has also enjoyed a fruitful year in ODI cricket where he is an average of 68.75 with a stroke rate of 112.24 and this version of him is the one very familiar to those who have played against him in state cricket.

“He’s always been able to change the game,” said Marnus Labuschagne, who also finished opening day unbeaten with a century. “I played a lot of games against Travis when we had South Australia in control [he] comes out and just changes the game.

The shadows lengthen at the Adelaide Oval•Getty Images

“I always felt that once he played the way he wanted [in Tests] and we knew that by almost taking the shackles off and letting him play, he’s definitely not someone who has the perfect forward defence, but he certainly deflects attacks and is so hard to pitch against. When he is doing well, he scores big. He’s been doing it since we were very young…so I have so much confidence now that he’s playing this way and taking the game.”

Labuschagne also believed that Head’s slightly less than textbook technique was one of his strengths.

“He hits balls from the top of the stumps for four… he’s just a hard person to stop when he goes because he plays a little bit clumsy,” he said. “He leans back, gets low on that back foot, cuts off the ball and carves the ball out. The Australian conditions just suit him beautifully, the more springy wickets, with the width and just staying a little bit more leg side.”

That nod to the conditions in Australia and what happened between the two home summers highlights the challenge that awaits Head. He found life much more difficult in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, averaging just 15.16 with a pass rate of 48.40 over five tests. In February, Australia travels to India for four tests and the idea has been floated as to whether he could lose his place in the XI in a horses-for-course selection.

“It’s moments that stand out clearly and it’s a statistics-based game,” he said before the second Test. “Only two series, I’m still early in my career in international subcontinent cricket. Many players have missed. I’m not going to change the wheel or invent anything else.”

That is in the future for Head. For now, the applause of the Adelaide crowd will still ring in his ears.