Head’s love affair with Adelaide continues

Most of the 24,449 spectators who attended the opening day were still there as Head Alzarri drove Joseph across the ground to bring forward his fifth Test hundred from 125 balls and there was a long ovation as he soaked in the moment. “The Mayor of Adelaide,” injured Captain Pat Cummins called him during a commentary session Fox cricket earlier in the innings. He was the first South Australian batsman to make a hundred at the ground since Greg Blewett’s debut century against England in 1994-95.
“Play as straight as possible, don’t try to cut it off the stumps,” he shared Fox cricket about what he thought in the 90s. “Cricket is a funny game. One run does magical things to the brain. It’s been a long week, nice to cross the finish line with the next one.”
He’s certainly not one to have the perfect forward defense, but he certainly deflects attacks and is so hard to beat.
Marnus Labuschagne on Travis Head
“I always felt that once he played the way he wanted [in Tests] and we knew that by almost taking the shackles off and letting him play, he’s definitely not someone who has the perfect forward defence, but he certainly deflects attacks and is so hard to pitch against. When he is doing well, he scores big. He’s been doing it since we were very young…so I have so much confidence now that he’s playing this way and taking the game.”
Labuschagne also believed that Head’s slightly less than textbook technique was one of his strengths.
“He hits balls from the top of the stumps for four… he’s just a hard person to stop when he goes because he plays a little bit clumsy,” he said. “He leans back, gets low on that back foot, cuts off the ball and carves the ball out. The Australian conditions just suit him beautifully, the more springy wickets, with the width and just staying a little bit more leg side.”
That nod to the conditions in Australia and what happened between the two home summers highlights the challenge that awaits Head. He found life much more difficult in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, averaging just 15.16 with a pass rate of 48.40 over five tests. In February, Australia travels to India for four tests and the idea has been floated as to whether he could lose his place in the XI in a horses-for-course selection.
“It’s moments that stand out clearly and it’s a statistics-based game,” he said before the second Test. “Only two series, I’m still early in my career in international subcontinent cricket. Many players have missed. I’m not going to change the wheel or invent anything else.”
That is in the future for Head. For now, the applause of the Adelaide crowd will still ring in his ears.