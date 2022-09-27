Hayden Panettiere claims Wladimir Klitschko made her sign over full-custody of daughter Kaya in 2018

Hayden Panettiere has targeted her former partner Wladimir Klitschko, accusing him of giving her no choice when it came to signing full custody of their daughter Kaya, now seven, in 2018 amid the substance abuse issues of the actress.

The Nashville star, 33, opened up during an upcoming interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk.

Preview the episode, which airs in full on Wednesday but previewed by People magazine, the Heroes alumnus hinted that the former boxing professional — with whom she dated for nine years before breaking up for good in 2018 — caused her to give up on her daughter, calling it “the most heartbreaking thing she’s ever had.” must do’ do in her life.’

“It wasn’t a discussion,” she told presenter Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris. “Because of the way it was done, it was very disturbing.”

Panettiere previously revealed that she had started abusing drugs and alcohol when she was just 15 years old — and that her addiction spiraled out of control as she struggled with postpartum depression after Kaya’s birth in 2014.

‘If [Klitschko] came up to me and said, “I think it would be good for her to be here with me for a while, because of where you are now and your struggles you have…”‘ she died.

“If I’d probably had enough of a conversation, I’d have said, ‘Okay, that makes sense, I get it, I’m coming over there,’ things like that.

“It was the worst signing of those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Panettiere explained that she planned to “work on herself” and once she was “better” she hoped Kaya would go back to dividing her time between both her parents, “but that didn’t happen,” she added. ready. .

It appears that Kaya still lives with her father, but it is unclear where the couple currently resides during Ukraine’s war with Russia.

After the country was invaded in February, Hayden revealed in an Instagram post that her daughter was “safe and no longer in Ukraine,” but did not specify where they now live.

In July, the former child star, who started acting at the age of five, spoke about her previous battle with addiction. People that it started when she was only 15 – a year before she started filming the hit TV series Heroes.

She claimed that members of her team started giving her “happy pills” at the time in an attempt to make her look “peppy” during interviews.

“I had no idea this wasn’t appropriate, or what door it would open for me when it came to my addiction,” she said.

“As I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”

Panettiere told the outlet that she did not drink while pregnant with Kaya, but that she fell off the wagon shortly after her daughter was born.

“I got the shakes when I woke up and could only function with a sip of alcohol,” she recalls.

‘[Sending Kaya away] was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. But I wanted to be a good mother to her – and sometimes that means letting them go.’

After Kaya moved to Europe, Panettiere said her alcohol use continued to worsen — to the point where she had to be hospitalized with jaundice.

“Doctors told me my liver would fail,” she recalls. “I was no longer a 20-year-old who could bounce right back.”

But when Panettiere realized her life was at stake, she finally found the strength to seek treatment for her addictions and ended up going into rehab for eight months.

Although the actress is now sober, she admitted at the time that her battle is far from over.

She concluded: ‘It is a daily choice and I constantly check with myself. But I’m just so grateful to be a part of this world again, and I’ll never take it for granted again.”