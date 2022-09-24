Hailey Bieber puts on leggy display in a black minidress during LA errand run

Hailey Bieber showed off her long legs while shopping in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 25-year-old slipped her model figure into a form-fitting black mini dress that accentuated her slender limbs as she made her way through a parking garage.

She wore a black leather bomber jacket over her dress and walked in trendy platform loafers.

She pulled a black Chicago Bulls cap low over his eyes and put on thin sunglasses.

She carried a black bag that matched her leather jacket perfectly and slung over her right arm.

Hailey had her cell phone pressed to her ear as she appeared to be chatting with a friend.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter got out on her own on Friday, just weeks after her husband Justin Bieber canceled several tour dates due to health concerns.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter made the announcement about his tour earlier this month via social media.

Justin has suspended his world tour after being “exhausted,” he revealed via social media.

The Peaches singer – who had previously been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder – said on his Instagram story: “Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which had my face was partially paralyzed.

His note: The artist who reached the charts said that exhaustion overcame him after the concert in Brazil

Looking tired: Bieber looked particularly tired during his performance in Brazil (photo September 3, 2022)

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

“After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil. After I stepped off the stage, exhaustion overcame me and I realized that I must now make my health the priority. So I’m going to stop touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get well.”

Bestie: Justin and Hailey’s marriage seems better than ever. Last week they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary. Bieber praised his wife Hailey as his ‘best friend’ on the birthday

‘Most beautiful person’: Hailey also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, describing Justin as the ‘most beautiful person’ she’s ever met

Justin and Hailey’s marriage seems better than ever. Last week they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

Bieber praised his wife Hailey as his “best friend” on the anniversary.

The pop star and Hailey have secretly tied the knot, and Justin has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his wife.

Alongside a black and white photo of them together, Justin wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my best friend and wife @haileybieber .. thank you for making me better in every way.”

Hailey also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, describing Justin as the “most beautiful person” she’s ever met.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, the model wrote: ‘Married 4 years to you. the most beautiful person I’ve ever known… the love of my life. Thank God for you. [heart emoji].’