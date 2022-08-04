Geraint Thomas suffers nightmare crash in the men’s time trial to deny him a gold medal

With a slip and fall, Geraint Thomas’s time trial gold hunt was drastically downgraded to a bronze rescue mission on Thursday.

He hit that lesser target, which was solid in the conditions of a crash, just two minutes into the 37.4km stage, before questioning whether the Wolverhampton race was sufficiently well-organized.

His concerns centered on the absence of obstacles during his reconnaissance lap of the track on Wednesday. With that information, he might have been better able to estimate the sharp left turn that wasted his chances, but instead he shot in too fast, waiting for a softer turn. Upon breaking, the Welshman’s rear wheel kicked out, hit the guardrail and put the former Tour de France winner on the tarmac.

Geraint Thomas’ hopes of winning gold in the time trial were thwarted by an early crash

The Welsh international was the joint favorite for the 37.4km time trial in Wolverhampton

It took the favorite about 30 seconds, which was annoying because of the final margin of 28.49 seconds over the winner, Rohan Dennis of Australia, who won in 46 minutes 21 seconds. England’s Fred Wright came in second.

Thomas, no stranger to time trial crashes, blamed himself, but did point to the race’s organization.

He said, ‘The recon I did was in traffic, so there are no barriers or anything, so it’s pretty pointless really, other than knowing where the hills and descents are.

Thomas, however, approached the second left turn too fast and crashed. He was later depicted with cuts and bruises on his knees (see above)

Thomas managed to get back on his bike and complete the race, finishing in third place

“But it’s my fault in the end. I thought it was a swipe to the left, but suddenly there are barriers in the way and it’s like, “Oh s**t”.

“You’re used to seeing the course for what it’s going to be. But it really just wasn’t as organized as we’re used to.’

Wright, the son of the actor Philip Wright, who appeared in Eastenders and Line of Duty, surprisingly took silver despite starting closer to the amateur racers than the bigger hitters of their sport.