Gaz Beadle’s wife Emma details her health woes after being rushed to hospital

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gaz Beadle’s wife, Emma Beadle-McVey, has spent a week in hospital after being rushed in due to health concerns.

The 29-year-old model shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday as she put on a hospital gown and admitted: “My life has become turbulent and unpredictable.”

Despite not sharing details about the reason for the visit, she has had a heart defect and colitis with an inflammatory condition since birth, with doctors previously finding three holes in her heart.

‘Turbulent and unpredictable’: Gaz Beadle’s wife Emma, ​​29, has described her health concerns while spending time in hospital for her heart surgery – on Instagram to share a photo in a hospital gown

She will undergo heart surgery, with the post suggesting she could prepare for it.

Emma explained the tough time and explained to her 902k followers what she’s been through in the hospital over the past week.

She explained the caption: “In a week I’ve had gas and air, cameras in me, called for a chest X-ray while I was having lunch, blood and to start infusions, injections and something else I can’t even remember.” because my head is constantly a shed.

“I don’t show much of my life on social media as much as people think I do. I guess I’m just trying to handle things myself and always be with my babies.

Family: Emma shares two children with Geordie Shore star Gaz: four-year-old Chester and Primrose, two

Opening up: Emma explained the tough time and explained to her 902k followers what she’s been through in the hospital over the past week

“This year I’ve learned to enjoy and appreciate every day, because as crazy as it sounds, I just don’t know what’s around the corner anymore. My life has become turbulent and unpredictable.

“I’ve had quite a few breakdowns and I can cry over the smallest thing these days. But I keep smiling and stay positive. For anyone trying to hold it together while waging a health battle, I’m here with you.”

Emma shares two children with Geordie Shore star Gaz: four-year-old Chester and Primrose, two.

Struggles: Emma shared her health situation last year: ‘I have three large holes in my heart and damaged tissue causing my blood to go the wrong way, the right side of my heart is now enlarged and weak, along with high blood pressure in my lungs’

She has spoken openly about her health issues before, admitting that they have led to dramatic weight loss, and means she can’t bear another child without undergoing heart surgery.

Emma explained the situation last year: ‘I have three large holes in my heart and damaged tissue causing my blood to go the wrong way, the right side of my heart is now enlarged and weak, along with high blood pressure in my lungs.

“This has all gotten much worse because they should have been closed when I was a kid. Sadly no one checked my heart even when I was having seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy or passed out like it was a hobby.”