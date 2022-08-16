Fury as Scottish council appoints a MAN as first ever period poverty rights officer

There has been a huge backlash in Scotland after the SNP appointed a man as the country’s first-ever dignitary.

Jason Grant was assigned the role for the Tay region in Scotland, which included promoting access to free sanitary products following the introduction of the Period Products Act.

Entrepreneur and fitness coach Mr. Grant said he believes his gender will help “encourage a more open discussion” on the topic.

But the council has been accused of ‘institutionalized mansplaining’ and ‘peak gender idiocy’ by critics.

Mr Grant – who will also discuss issues surrounding menopause – said: ‘It’s about raising awareness about the availability of menstrual products for everyone of any gender, when they need it.

“I think being my husband will help me break down barriers, reduce stigma and encourage more open discussion. Although women are directly affected, menstruation is a problem for everyone.

“We will also draw attention to menopause, which, while a natural process for women, has wider implications in the world of work and family.”

But critics, including tennis legend Martina Navratilova, labeled the move “ridiculous.”

Wimbledon ace Navratilova – who speaks on social media about transgender athletes and mental health in sports – said: ‘Have we ever tried to explain to men how to shave or how to take care of their prostate or whatever? This is absurd.’

Actress Frances Barber called the arrangement “weird” and added: “I don’t know what Scottish women think about this, but as an English lover of Scotland I am furious.”

Baroness Fox also criticized the nomination, calling it “peek gender idiocy.”

‘If the Welsh’ [governments] period campaign targeted people who bleed [and] women/girls not mentioned, we thought it = look at gender idiocy,” she said.

“But oh no, hold my beer, Scottish Government here to ramp up the humiliation.”

Author Susan Dalgety added that appointing a man to the position is “institutionalized man planning.”

‘[I] Wondering if he’s ever experienced the horror of a bloodstained dress in public, or the heartbreaking fear of a missed period? No, didn’t think so,’ she said.

“It’s about making ‘everyone of any gender’ aware of menstrual products,” he says. Jason, I have news for you, only women menstruate. More questions? PMS? endometriosis?

“I don’t agree that boys should be taught more about menstruation, but appointing a man as a dignitary for the first period is institutionalized mansplaining.”

SNP leader Ian Blackford told Sky News the appointment would have been better suited to a woman.

“I think it’s important that we have officers to make sure women are supported as much as possible,” he said.

“I think it’s important that we get the policy right, that we implement it, and in principle it would be much better for women to be in these posts than anyone else.”

Scottish MP Neale Hanvey added: ‘It is incomprehensible that a young man with no experience with menstruation is the right person to meet the needs of prepubescent girls at this vulnerable stage of development.

‘Absolutely reckless decision’ [and] brings clear risks to all involved Vulnerable young women deserve better than this. What a tragic turn of events.’

The law came into effect in Scotland on Monday and requires tampons and sanitary towels to be made available by councils and education providers to anyone who needs them.

The bill was initially put forward by Labor spokeswoman Monica Lennon and passed in November 2020, and aims to eradicate period poverty and help households under financial pressure.

It was unanimously approved by MSPs after winning the support of the Scottish government and the other opposition parties in Holyrood and became law earlier this week.

Mr Grant, a former personal trainer from Dundee, was hired to oversee the promotion of the act. The Scottish Government has no involvement in the post.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was also previously a Student Wellbeing Officer at Dundee and Angus College.

But many have expressed outrage over the decision to give the post to a man, with several people taking to social media to criticize the SNP for the decision.

‘Oh my God! When will this idiocy end? A man like Scotland’s ‘periodic dignitary’ will naturally feel comfortable and dignified in front of young girls,” one wrote.

“Making a man the officer of dignity feels like a bad joke,” said another.

The Period Products Account: Where to Get Free Sanitary Products? Under the new legislation, Scottish councils can decide on the precise measures to be taken when it comes to providing free sanitary products. However, they have a legal obligation to ensure that ‘anyone who needs them’ has ‘reasonably easy’ access to a range of products. The products must be made available by both municipalities and education providers. Schools, colleges and universities should make them available in toilets. People can find their nearest collection point via the PickupMyPeriod mobile app launched earlier this year by the social enterprise Hey Girls with support from the Scottish government.

“Again the SNP deliberately raised two fingers at women and insulted them by appointing a male dignitary from Tayside, whatever that may be,” said another.

‘Where is the dignity in constantly insulting women and girls?’

Another said they were “absolutely shocked” at the decision.

“Since women are incapable of managing their own dignity, we must hire a man #RethinkTheAppointment,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, others wondered if the role was necessary at all.

“I am not convinced that appointing a ‘period dignity officer’ is the best use of the public’s money,” one said.

‘There are many other wishes’ [and] needs in Scottish society that could benefit from the amount needed for that salary [and] Associated costs. But maybe they would bring less publicity!’

“Sorry, why do we even need an officer of dignity?” asked another. “Waste more tax money to let people know they are getting free sanitary products.”

Mr Grant told the Dundee Courier: ‘I’m really upset about it.

‘It certainly is pioneering, because Scotland is the first to do this.

“It’s about making people aware of the availability of menstrual products for everyone of any gender, when they need it.

“And it’s important that everything we do is done with dignity, so people know there’s no judgment.”

A spokesperson for the Period Dignity Working Group, which consists of Dundee and Angus College, Angus Council, Dundee City Council and Perth College, said: “This new role, funded by the Scottish Government, has been created to promote and implement new legislation. specifically aimed at project management.

“The role builds on fantastic work that has been gaining momentum in the Tay region for several years now, led by a passionate group of people of all genders, ages and backgrounds.

‘With all the partners in the Equal Opportunities Employers working group, Jason was the strongest candidate.

“By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma surrounding menstruation, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region.”

MailOnline has approached the SNP for comment.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: ‘Subject to some legal requirements, it is up to each individual organization to determine how to perform their duties under the Period Products Act and they are empowered by law to decide through consultation what is best. works in their area to respond to local needs and circumstances.

“Some local authorities employ staff to ensure that they fulfill their new duties and to make free products in accordance with the law, to ensure that information is available about where they can access the products, and to address issues such as the stigma that still surrounds access to products. period products.’