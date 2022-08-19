Florida man who died after eating raw oysters with had cocaine and fentanyl in his system

A South Florida man who died in July after eating raw oysters containing a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl in his system, a medical examiner has revealed.

An autopsy for Roger “Rocky” Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone and opiates were also found in his body after his death on July 31, the Broward County medical examiner said.

In addition to testing positive for drugs in his system, the medical report said Pinckney’s blood had vibrio vulnificus, a pathogenic bacteria that causes an infection that often occurs after eating seafood, particularly raw or undercooked oysters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the bacteria don’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. It added that about 80,000 people get vibriosis in the US every year, and about 100 people die from it. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Pinckney celebrated his 44th birthday at the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale when he ate the Louisiana oysters.

He had enjoyed the celebratory dinner with his daughter Jaelyn on July 21, but arrived at Memorial Pembroke Hospital two days later with a fever and abdominal pain, the South Florida reports. SunSentinel.

Roger Pinckney, 44, had drugs in his system, including cocaine and fentanyl, a medical examiner report revealed. He fell ill after eating a “one in a billion” bad oyster at the Rustin Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while celebrating his birthday. He underwent a series of emergency surgeries and a double amputation before dying on July 31

Pinckney had eaten oysters that had come from Louisiana before becoming infected with vibrio, a bacteria usually caught eating raw or undercooked seafood (stock image)

Pinckney, known as Rocky by friends and family, died weeks earlier on July 31 after eating oysters at the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale to mark his 44th birthday.

Vibriosis: disease caused by uncooked seafood Vibriosis is a disease caused by consuming the bacterium Vibrio. Normally this is taken by eating raw or undercooked seafood. However, it can also be absorbed by exposing damaged skin to seawater. Infected people tend to have watery diarrhea, cramping, nausea, and vomiting within the first 24 hours. But in most cases, the disease remains mild and resolves without treatment within three days. Depending on the strain, up to a third of infected people can die from the disease. In some cases, antibiotics may be used to fight the infection. About 100 people die from the disease in the US each year. Source: CDC

He tested positive for vibrio and underwent a series of emergency surgeries and a double amputation before dying on July 31.

Gary Oreal, who runs the Rustic Inn, told the paper that Pinckney had worked at the restaurant years ago.

“Over the course of 60 years, we’ve served several billion oysters, and no one has ever been sick like this man,” Oreal said.

Florida Department of Health inspectors checked the restaurant’s kitchen and examined the oyster stock the day after Pinckney became ill, Oreal told the newspaper.

“We passed with flying colors and were allowed to continue selling oysters,” he said, adding that the oysters currently served are from Louisiana.

“If there was a problem with the oyster bed, we would have known about it, because then others would have gotten sick.”

The restaurant has a sign warning customers about the risks of eating raw shellfish.

“Oysters are the top of the mountain for dangerous foods to eat,” Oreal said. ‘I have eaten them all my life, and will continue. But you’re putting yourself in danger if you do it.’

Pinckney has been described by his father as a “hard-working boy.”

“He was the life of every party,” said Jaelyn, Pinckney’s daughter, who had dined with him at the Rustin inn. “Not a dull moment around him.”

Pinckney, known as Rocky by friends and family, died weeks earlier on July 31 after eating oysters at the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale to mark his 44th birthday.

Despite Jaelyn and other customers in the restaurant eating oysters that night, no one else got sick.

Jaelyn visited her father in the hospital every day before he died.

“It still doesn’t feel quite real,” she said. “I don’t know how an oyster can cause all this.”

Pinckney’s family paid tribute to him in a GoFundMe post, describes him as a ‘fighter’.

They wrote: “Rocky fought to the end—so much so that none of us thought it was the end yet. Rocky will be deeply missed and his legacy and all our memories of him will live on.

“We are continuing this fundraiser to help his two beautiful children, Jaelyn and Austin.

“We love you, Rocky.”

On Thursday night, $10,660 was raised from a $250,000 goal to fund Pinckney’s funeral.

Rodney Jackson, 55, became ill after contracting the bacteria from oysters he bought at a market in Pensacola, Florida, and later died in hospital on Aug. 9. He was a beloved Air Force veteran who spent much of his life in banking.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Vibrio bacteria don’t make an oyster look, smell, or taste any different. The agency said about 80,000 people get vibriosis in the US every year, and about 100 people die from it

Meanwhile, nine days after Pinckney’s death, an Air Force veteran was the second man to die in the Sunshine State from the same bacterial infection after eating raw Louisiana oysters.

Rodney Jackson, 55, became ill after contracting the bacteria from oysters he bought at a Pensacola market and later died in hospital on Aug. 9.

Jackson, who was a husband, father and grandfather, became ill earlier this month after eating the oysters he bought from a market before being rushed to the Ascension Sacred Heart ICU, where he died.

“You just have to know Rodney. That was always his passion – helping people, helping the community,” his wife, Patricia ., said Pensacola News Journal.

“His character and compassion will always be with us,” said the Rev. Marcel Davis, who had been friends with Jackson for more than 20 years. WEAR TV.

Before his death, Jackson, a US Army veteran, had moved with his family back to Pensacola to work for the Studer Community Institute, which helps local businesses grow.

The institute’s president, Rachael Gillette, said: WEAR TV that they will continue his work and legacy.

“We just know we have to do it now,” Gillette said. “We don’t know how we’re going to do without Rodney. It will be very difficult, but we must do it because it is important work – and we must do it to honor his memory.”

She added: “He really helped companies that were struggling and didn’t know where to go. Rodney is a beacon of hope for them in this community.”

The Rustic Inn Crabhouse, where celebrities like LeBron James and Blac Chyna have eaten on previous occasions

Celebrities such as LeBron James and Blac Chyna have frequented the Rustic Inn before trying the famous garlic crab. It is also locally claimed that Johnny Depp once worked there as a busboy.

The Florida Department of Health says 26 people have been infected with the bacteria and six of them died later this year after eating raw shellfish, including oysters. In 2021, 10 of the 34 patients died. In 2020, there were seven deaths among the 36 who became ill.

Infections linked to the bacteria are common in oysters and raw seafood during the summer months when water temperatures are warmer, said University of West Florida professor Robert “Wes” Farr.

“Severe infection is rare, but the risk is still there,” Farr said.