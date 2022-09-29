WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


First probable impact crater discovered in Spain

Science
By Jacky

Location of the crater center and a radius of 20 kilometers from the affected area in the Alhabia-Tabernas Basin. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al.

The first likely impact crater in Spain has been identified in the southern province of Almeria. The discovery was presented last week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2022 by Juan Antonio Sánchez Garrido of the University of Almeria.

Although about 200 impact structures have been identified around the world, the study is the first to identify signs of an impact crater in the Iberian Peninsula. The discovery is the result of 15 years of research by an international team of scientists from the University of Almeria, the Astrobiology Center of Madrid, Lund University and the University of Copenhagen.

Prof Sánchez Garrido says: “We think the impact event happened about 8 million years ago. We have examined numerous aspects of the geology, minerology, geochemistry and geomorphology of the region. The Alhabia and Tabernas watersheds in the area are filled with sediments dating back to between 5 and 23 million years, and they lie over older metamorphic rocks. Much of the impact structure has been buried by more modern sediments, but erosion has uncovered it and opened the possibility for studies.”

The crater itself is thought to be about 4 kilometers in diameter and is surrounded by a larger structure about 20 kilometers wide, where the impact caused the sedimentary layers to collapse.

  • First likely impact crater discovered in Spain

    Much of the impact structure has been buried by the most recent sediments. The crater itself has a diameter of 4 kilometers and is buried at a depth of 1000 m. The rim of the structure reaches a diameter of 20 kilometers. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al 2022.

  • First likely impact crater discovered in Spain

    Evidence for the impact crater includes several examples of ‘shocked’ quartz grains in breccia – a sedimentary rock with large fragments cemented into a finer-grained matrix. The grains show signs of deformation from the enormous pressure of the impact, which was between 10 and 30 gigapascals. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al 2022.

  • First likely impact crater discovered in Spain

    Thin sections showing deformations in three quartz grains, produced by impact effects, in an impact breccia at Tabernas. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al 2022.

Evidence for the impact crater includes several examples of “shocked” quartz grains in breccia – a sedimentary rock with large fragments cemented into a finer-grained matrix. The grains show signs of deformation from the enormous pressure of the impact, which was between 10 and 30 gigapascals.

“If the discovery of the crater is confirmed, it would not only be exciting from a scientific point of view, but also a great addition to the scientific and tourist attractions of the province of Almeria,” said Prof. Sánchez Garrido.

Mystery Crater Possibly Caused by Asteroid Relative Killing Dinosaurs

More information:
Juan Antonio Sánchez Garrido et al, A probable impact structure in Betic Cordillera, Almeria, SE Spain, Proceedings of the Europlanet Science Congress (2022). DOI: 10.5194/epsc2022-217

Conference: www.epsc2022.eu/

Provided by Europlanet Science Congress

Quote: First probable impact crater discovered in Spain (2022, September 29) recovered on September 29, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-probable-impact-crater-spain.html

This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Enhanced mantle cooling during…

Jacky

Researchers unveil mystery inside…

Jacky

Achieving stable K-storage performance…

Jacky
1 of 749

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More