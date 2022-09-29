First probable impact crater discovered in Spain

Location of the crater center and a radius of 20 kilometers from the affected area in the Alhabia-Tabernas Basin. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al.



The first likely impact crater in Spain has been identified in the southern province of Almeria. The discovery was presented last week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2022 by Juan Antonio Sánchez Garrido of the University of Almeria.

Although about 200 impact structures have been identified around the world, the study is the first to identify signs of an impact crater in the Iberian Peninsula. The discovery is the result of 15 years of research by an international team of scientists from the University of Almeria, the Astrobiology Center of Madrid, Lund University and the University of Copenhagen.

Prof Sánchez Garrido says: “We think the impact event happened about 8 million years ago. We have examined numerous aspects of the geology, minerology, geochemistry and geomorphology of the region. The Alhabia and Tabernas watersheds in the area are filled with sediments dating back to between 5 and 23 million years, and they lie over older metamorphic rocks. Much of the impact structure has been buried by more modern sediments, but erosion has uncovered it and opened the possibility for studies.”

The crater itself is thought to be about 4 kilometers in diameter and is surrounded by a larger structure about 20 kilometers wide, where the impact caused the sedimentary layers to collapse.

Much of the impact structure has been buried by the most recent sediments. The crater itself has a diameter of 4 kilometers and is buried at a depth of 1000 m. The rim of the structure reaches a diameter of 20 kilometers. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al 2022.



Thin sections showing deformations in three quartz grains, produced by impact effects, in an impact breccia at Tabernas. Credit: Sánchez-Garrido et al 2022.



Evidence for the impact crater includes several examples of “shocked” quartz grains in breccia – a sedimentary rock with large fragments cemented into a finer-grained matrix. The grains show signs of deformation from the enormous pressure of the impact, which was between 10 and 30 gigapascals.

“If the discovery of the crater is confirmed, it would not only be exciting from a scientific point of view, but also a great addition to the scientific and tourist attractions of the province of Almeria,” said Prof. Sánchez Garrido.

