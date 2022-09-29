First probable impact crater discovered in Spain
The first likely impact crater in Spain has been identified in the southern province of Almeria. The discovery was presented last week at the Europlanet Science Congress (EPSC) 2022 by Juan Antonio Sánchez Garrido of the University of Almeria.
Although about 200 impact structures have been identified around the world, the study is the first to identify signs of an impact crater in the Iberian Peninsula. The discovery is the result of 15 years of research by an international team of scientists from the University of Almeria, the Astrobiology Center of Madrid, Lund University and the University of Copenhagen.
Prof Sánchez Garrido says: “We think the impact event happened about 8 million years ago. We have examined numerous aspects of the geology, minerology, geochemistry and geomorphology of the region. The Alhabia and Tabernas watersheds in the area are filled with sediments dating back to between 5 and 23 million years, and they lie over older metamorphic rocks. Much of the impact structure has been buried by more modern sediments, but erosion has uncovered it and opened the possibility for studies.”
The crater itself is thought to be about 4 kilometers in diameter and is surrounded by a larger structure about 20 kilometers wide, where the impact caused the sedimentary layers to collapse.
Evidence for the impact crater includes several examples of “shocked” quartz grains in breccia – a sedimentary rock with large fragments cemented into a finer-grained matrix. The grains show signs of deformation from the enormous pressure of the impact, which was between 10 and 30 gigapascals.
“If the discovery of the crater is confirmed, it would not only be exciting from a scientific point of view, but also a great addition to the scientific and tourist attractions of the province of Almeria,” said Prof. Sánchez Garrido.
Mystery Crater Possibly Caused by Asteroid Relative Killing Dinosaurs
Juan Antonio Sánchez Garrido et al, A probable impact structure in Betic Cordillera, Almeria, SE Spain, Proceedings of the Europlanet Science Congress (2022). DOI: 10.5194/epsc2022-217
Conference: www.epsc2022.eu/
Provided by Europlanet Science Congress
Quote: First probable impact crater discovered in Spain (2022, September 29) recovered on September 29, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-probable-impact-crater-spain.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.