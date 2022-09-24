Family of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim says they’re ‘retraumatized’ by Netflix’s reenactment

The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims said they were “traumatized again” by Netflix’s reenactment of the “emotional” courtroom collapse, claiming the streaming giant never “notified them.”

Eric Thulhu, 33, from Chicago, took to Twitter to denounce Netflix’s new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, claiming his family is “pissed” about it.

Thulhu’s cousin, Errol Lindsey, was 19 when he disappeared from a Milwaukee mall, becoming Dahmer’s eleventh known victim. He was reportedly lured to Dahmer’s apartment to pose for nude photos.

‘I don’t tell anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge’ [right now]but if you’re really curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are upset about this show,” Thulhu wrote on Twitter.

‘It’s traumatizing again and again, and for what? How many films/shows/documentaries do we need?’

New Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story re-enacted Rita Isbell’s ’emotional breakdown’ and the family isn’t happy about it

Netflix’s latest release debuted on Wednesday, and the streaming giant – known for its true crime documentaries – is also releasing Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes on October 7.

Just a few years earlier, the horrifying tale became popular again when My Friend Dahmer – starring former Disney actor Ross Lynch – was released in 2017.

A quick Google search also shows a wide variety of other documentaries released since the sensational case reached courtrooms.

Thulhu went on to say that Netflix hasn’t even “notified” the family about the creation of the new hit series, because it’s “all public, so they don’t have to notify (or pay!) anyone.”

Thulhu (pictured) took to Twitter to denounce Netflix’s new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, claiming his family is ‘pissed’ about it

Thulhu said the family was not contacted by Netflix prior to the show’s release and that they did not pay for their likelihood

The actress who played Isbell (center) said she ‘didn’t know the victim’s stories’ [before the show]and could only imagine the impact of his actions on the family and the community’

So when they say they’re doing this ‘with respect for the victims’ or ‘respect the dignity of the families’, no one contacts them. My cousins ​​are waking up every few months at this point with a bunch of phone calls and messages and they know there’s another Dahmer show. It’s cruel,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘Like recreating my cousin [Rita Isbell] having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and killed her brother is WILD. WIIIIIILD.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Thulhu for comment and was unable to contact Isbell.

Dashawn ‘Dash’ Barnes, who plays Isbell on the series, even promoted the show on Wednesday, writing: “I didn’t know the victim’s stories. [before the show], and could only imagine the impact of his actions on the family and community. I think it’s very important to tell these parts of the story and I hope that everyone who sees it has empathy for the victims and everyone involved.’

In the side-by-side comparison, posted to Twitter, viewers can see how close the reenactment is to the original.

Rita opened her statement by revealing she was Lindsey’s “eldest sister” and referred to Dahmer, who was sitting further down in the courtroom, “Satan.”

‘I am angry. This is how you act when you’re out of control,” she began, referring to herself raising her voice instead of killing and eating people. “I never want to see my mother go through this again. Never, Jeffrey.’

She started screaming furiously as she threw her body around as she stood in the stands in 1992: “Jeffrey, motherf**er, I hate you. This escalates.’

Isbell eventually approached Dahmer and his lawyer’s table, yelling that she would “kill” him.

“I could kill you, I could fucking kill you,” she screamed as guards grabbed her.

Many of Dahmer’s victims were members of LGBT+ communities and racial minorities

Dahmer (pictured in 1992) was convicted of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death by another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in November 1994

Dahmer remained passive throughout the exchange.

The Netflix reenactment followed every word of Isbell’s original testimony.

Isbell has remained largely under the radar since the courtroom collapse in 1992.

Since its release, Netflix has also received criticism for labeling the series as LGBT. Dahmer’s victims were largely from LGBT+ and minority racial communities.

Many called out the streaming platform – who have now removed the tag – saying they were “stunned” and “horrible” at the choice.

Evan Peters plays Dahmer in new Netflix series

Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences.

He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

The Netflix series tells the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims and examines the major mistakes the Wisconsin police made in handling the investigation of the infamous mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia involving his victims were involved.

Actor Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer in the limited series.

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.