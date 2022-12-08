Facile purchase could prove anything but superficial for Ryan

Gerald Ryan simply loved what he saw of Facile at the Inglis Easter yearling sale, and the Trapeze Artist filly was knocked to him without fanfare for $420,000.

Gerald Ryan is impressed with everything Facile has done. Credit:Getty

“She was my pick from the sale, so I bought her on spec,” said Ryan. “I had the mother [I Like It Easy]. It was a good crossbreed and she was just athletic, but a little on the short side.

“She was moving well, but needed to put on some weight.”

Trapeze Artist won three Group 1 races under Ryan’s care, including the Golden Rose and the TJ Smith as a three-year-old, and around the same time Pierro filly I Like It Easy won a Reginald Allen Quality for the stable.