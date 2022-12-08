Facile purchase could prove anything but superficial for Ryan

Gerald Ryan simply loved what he saw of Facile at the Inglis Easter yearling sale, and the Trapeze Artist filly was knocked to him without fanfare for $420,000.
“She was my pick from the sale, so I bought her on spec,” said Ryan. “I had the mother [I Like It Easy]. It was a good crossbreed and she was just athletic, but a little on the short side.
“She was moving well, but needed to put on some weight.”
Trapeze Artist won three Group 1 races under Ryan’s care, including the Golden Rose and the TJ Smith as a three-year-old, and around the same time Pierro filly I Like It Easy won a Reginald Allen Quality for the stable.
Ryan would have liked to have kept his star’s first year filly, but she sold as fast as she has gone in two barrier trials.
“Sally Williams from Aquis and Kacy Fogden really liked it,” said Ryan. ‘The next day they called and said: Have you sold any of that filly yet?
“They took 55 percent, but wanted to make it girls [syndicate] horse, and we got BK Racing, who was the underbidder, and a few others involved and she was done.
The group could get their money back on Saturday, when Facile makes her race debut as the $2.20 favorite at the Inglis Nursery after two wins in the barrier trials.
Not only will she be in with a chance of winning the $287,000 first prize check, but also a $200,000 wife bonus if she can beat Istoia Girl.