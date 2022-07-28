F.B.I. Indicates It’s Willing to Settle Nassar Lawsuits

WASHINGTON — The FBI has said it is willing to settle dozens of lawsuits filed against the agency for failing to investigate Lawrence G. Nassar, the former U.S. gymnastics doctor who was later convicted of sexual abuse by the US. state.

In a letter to attorneys representing women who have sued the FBI, the agency said it was “interested in considering all options to reach a resolution, including settlement talks,” according to a copy of the letter published Thursday by The New York Times has been reviewed.

John C. Manly, an attorney representing many of the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

In June, more than 90 women filed their civil lawsuits after the Justice Department refused to prosecute two former FBI agents accused by the Department’s watchdog of botching a 2015 investigation into Mr Nassar. Mr Manly said at the time that the plaintiffs were seeking various damages but their total claims would exceed $1 billion.