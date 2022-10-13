Ex-Man United star wants Kane transfer and slams Haaland and Ronaldo comparisons

Louis Saha has urged his former club Manchester United to sign Harry Kane, insisting that no one will ever be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, not even Erling Haaland.

The former striker has singled out Kane’s composure in front of goal as something United are sorely lacking in their current squad.

Getty Louis Saha points to Harry Kane’s composure in front of goal as something Manchester United could benefit from

Louis Saha spent four years with injuries at Manchester United between 2004 and 2008

Tottenham star Kane will enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer and Saha would like to see Kane move from North London to Old Trafford.

“Of course Kane would be a great asset to United,” ex-Manchester United star Saha told compare.bet.

“He could go anywhere in the world and he would shine.

“I would be very happy to have him at United because United need the kind of composure that Kane has up front.”

Kane has started the season in good form by scoring eight Premier League goals in nine appearances, while scoring his first Champions League goal of the season in Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

In any other season, Kane would have made it to the last pages, but despite his excellent goalscoring efficiency, the England captain was surpassed by Manchester City goalkeeper Haaland.

Getty Erling Haaland’s incredible scoring record has surpassed Harry Kane’s girls’ return this season

The Norwegian had a very productive start to his time at Manchester City have scored 20 goals in just 13 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

While Saha has recognized the level of Haaland’s performance to date, the Frenchman says the City striker will never measure up to his former team-mate Ronaldo – who recently scored his 700th goal for a club.

Saha added: “I don’t know because from what I see with Haaland, I don’t think he has the complete package like Ronaldo.

“I don’t think Haaland will change a position like Ronaldo did as a scoring winger. It’s not about numbers, it’s about your impact on the game and how much you achieve.

Getty Saha admires Haaland’s exploits but says he can’t be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

“What Ronaldo has done is really incredible, I mean it. Nobody will be able to conquer Europe like he did. Nobody should be disrespectful for what he has done, I am really adamant about that.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals someone scores, we shouldn’t compare them to Cristiano…I don’t want to disparage what Haaland does, but I’m sorry, it’s a different era!”

Meanwhile, Saha revealed that politics at the club make Erik ten Hag’s job a much tougher test than what Mikel Arteta has at Arsenal, due to the relative ease with which young players are managed.

Getty Saha has no doubt that Erik ten Hag faces a heavier task than Mikel Arteta ‘s . from Arsenal

He continued: “Some other teams are playing better at the moment, like maybe Arsenal, and you will see less problems with status and ego there than at United.

You don’t have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 700 goals or Maguire as captain of the club. While Arsenal have a young squad full of talent and you can manage them.

You can tell them to sit on the couch, players may not be happy, but they can’t help it. That is not the case at United. It’s harder, there’s more politics and it can be a big challenge.”

