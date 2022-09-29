Erling Haaland ‘snubbed Man United after devising his own points-based system last summer’

Erling Haaland chose to move to Manchester City this summer after the Premier League champions surpassed his own personal points system, according to reports.

Haaland and his father Alfie have reportedly devised their own criteria for determining which club the Norwegian superstar should sign for this summer, with seven teams in the running at the end of February.

Each candidate was ranked according to a series of categories, with Manchester City at the top, ahead of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Local rivals Manchester United failed to make the list of ex-Borussia Dortmund strikers The times.

Father Alfie exposed the system during the documentary Haaland—The Big Decision and said: ‘On our list I think City is the best team’

Alfie said in the film, a few months before his son made his decision.

‘[Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund attacker considered a switch to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid

“We also have some English teams other than City that are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. There is also Barcelona. They’re kind of in the same row.’

It is not good for Man United that Haaland turned down a move to the Red Devils, who have a rich history with 13 Premier League titles and three Champions League trophies.

Norwegian compatriot and former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eagerly went after the ex-RB Salzburg striker in January 2020, but the deal fell through as the club disagreed with Haaland’s proposed £51 million release clause.

Haaland said Pep Guardiola was not the main factor in his decision to join City

Countryman and ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tried to buy Haaland in 2020

The clause was later included in his contract with Dortmund, easing the chase for the 22-year-old City this summer.

During the documentary, Haaland admitted that the manager of his next club was not the most important aspect of his decision.

“I was never transferred to a club because of the manager,” Haaland said. ‘But it’s a big plus with [Pep] Guardiola at City because he is the best manager in the world.”

Other criteria reportedly included the club’s history, playing style and stadium capacity.